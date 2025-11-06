2026 PA Farm Show Asks Pennsylvanians, ‘Oh, Say, Can You Sing?’

National Anthem contest invites singers to set the tone for each day of Pennsylvania’s State Fair with pride in country and Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited Pennsylvania singers to enter “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?”, an annual star-spangled sing-off to compete for a chance to sing live at the 2026 PA Farm Show — the Pennsylvania State Fair™. Each morning from January 10-17, the 2026 Farm Show will start by featuring an individual or group singing the national anthem live. Contest winners may also be invited to sing during Farm Show special events and competitions.

“Our 2026 Farm Show theme is Growing A Nation," Secretary Redding said. "There is no better way to start each day of the Pennsylvania Farm Show than with a reminder that our democracy was born in Pennsylvania and our country grown from the very soil of our Commonwealth.”

The contest is open to Pennsylvania residents of all ages – both individuals and groups. Contestants can enter by emailing a YouTube link to a video of themselves singing "The Star-Spangled Banner," without instrumental accompaniment, to agcontests@pa.gov.

Entries can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. on November 24, 2025.

Finalists will be posted for fan votes by Facebook reactions (likes, loves, wows, etc.) from November 26 through December 2, at 11:59 p.m. on the Farm Show Facebook page. Twelve finalists will be announced on Facebook, then notified by email which day they are scheduled to sing.

Winners will be provided a free parking pass for the day and must be present at the Farm Show Complex by 7:30 a.m. the day they are selected to sing. A winner will sing live at 8:00 a.m. each day of the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show, from January 10-17, 2026.

Full contest rules and instructions are available at farmshow.pa.gov and on the Farm Show Facebook page, along with more information about the 2026 PA Farm Show.

