Lansdale, PA – Today, at one of four Pennsylvania ‘Trees for Troops’ donation sites, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, First Lady Lori Shapiro, and Deputy Adjutant General – Army Maj. Gen. Michael E. Wegscheider encouraged Pennsylvanians to donate Christmas trees to brighten the holidays of active-duty military and their families.

The cabinet members cut down a few trees and joined service members loading trucks with donated trees at Bustard’s Christmas Trees in Lansdale, Montgomery County, for delivery to deserving families.

"Our military members who are serving our country, and their families, make a really big sacrifice to keep us all safe. We know that during the holidays it’s especially hard to be away from home or to miss out on time and traditions with your loved ones,” said First Lady Shapiro. "I am glad to share in the holiday spirit by helping military families who are far from home or missing someone who can’t be home celebrate the holidays with a piece of Pennsylvania – these beautiful Christmas trees."

“As you shop for a fresh-cut Pennsylvania tree this season, I hope you’ll pause to honor our servicemen and women by donating a tree for their families,” said Sec. Redding. “This weekend is an opportunity for all of us to show gratitude and make the holidays a little brighter for those who serve.”

Trees for Troops is a national program that provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees and personal greetings to members of the armed forces and their families each holiday season through donations, sponsorships, grants, and volunteer efforts. Since launching in 2005, Trees for Troops has provided over 309,000 Christmas trees to military families and deployed service members, bringing a touch of home to bases across the nation and around the world.

Tree shoppers can donate a fresh-cut tree at one of four locations in Pennsylvania or donate on their websites before Monday, Dec. 8, 2025:

Strathmeyer Christmas Trees

334 Carlisle Avenue, York, PA 17404

Yenser’s Tree Farm

1910 Mahoning Dr. East, Lehighton, PA 18235

Bustard’s Christmas Trees

2210 Bustard Rd., Lansdale, PA 19446

Kenny’s Christmas Trees

1121 Bethlehem Pike, Spring House, PA 19447

“Thank you to the Shapiro Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for their continued support of the Trees for Troops program and for offering this meaningful gift to service members and their families during the holiday season,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “A Christmas tree is more than a holiday tradition—it brings warmth, joy, and connection. This act of generosity helps service members stay tied to their families, their traditions, and the comforts of home.”

Bustard’s Christmas Trees is a family business providing quality trees and greenery in Montgomery County since 1929. Their trees and wreaths have won state and national awards, including the 2024 National Christmas Tree Association’s Reserve Grand Champion, a distinction won after qualifying for the national competition by winning the 2024 Pennsylvania Grand Champion at the PA Farm Show, Pennsylvania’s State Fair®. The distinction won Bustard’s the honor of having a tree from their farm grace the Vice President’s Residence during the 2024 Christmas season. In 2015, their National Grand Champion tree was displayed in the White House Blue Room by President Barack Obama.

“It’s a privilege to support our military and their families,” Bustard’s Christmas Trees Partner Jay Bustard said. “Their service is a constant source of strength for us all.”

The Trees for Troops program is part of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, a nonprofit branch of the National Christmas Tree Association, which represents hundreds of active member farms, 38 state and regional associations, and more than 4,000 affiliated businesses that grow and sell Christmas trees or provide related supplies and services.

Editor’s Note: Photos and broadcast-quality video of the event will be available at pacast.com.

# # #