Seafood/Shellfish Registration & Certification

To handle seafood and shellfish, you must apply to the Department for a Food Registration. This applies to places like buildings, trucks, and factories that make, store, or distribute seafood and shellfish.

Seafood or shellfish wholesalers must also apply to the Department for a Food Registration before they can start work. Establishments registered with the Department can state "Reg. Penna. Dept. of Agr." on their product labeling. Only establishments registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) may use this statement.

IInspectors will check seafood and shellfish sellers and processors to make sure they follow the rules. Wholesalers and food establishments that handle seafood and shellfish for human use must follow regulations to get a Registration and a Shellfish Certification from the PDA.

Additionally, Seafood and shellfish food establishments must train staff on Seafood Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) and have HACCP plans to follow the regulations.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO) have more infomation on Seafood HACCP and training.