Seafood/Shellfish Registration & Certification

Overview
To handle seafood and shellfish, you must apply to the Department for a Food Registration. This applies to places like buildings, trucks, and factories that make, store, or distribute seafood and shellfish.
Seafood or shellfish wholesalers must also apply to the Department for a Food Registration before they can start work. Establishments registered with the Department can state "Reg. Penna. Dept. of Agr." on their product labeling. Only establishments registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) may use this statement.
IInspectors will check seafood and shellfish sellers and processors to make sure they follow the rules. Wholesalers and food establishments that handle seafood and shellfish for human use must follow regulations to get a Registration and a Shellfish Certification from the PDA.
Additionally, Seafood and shellfish food establishments must train staff on Seafood Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) and have HACCP plans to follow the regulations.
The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO) have more infomation on Seafood HACCP and training.
Registration and Certification
Download and/or print: "Application for Wholesale Food Establishments, Processing/Manufacturing, Warehouse/Distribution" and fill out the form to apply.
Submit all material at least 60 days before operating. Failure to provide all required information can delay and/or deny your plan review.
- Do not send money with this application
Submit completed application and requested documentation to: RA-AGPLANREVIEW@pa.gov
Email is the preferred method of plan review submission, but you can also mail or fax to:
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services
Attn: Plan Review
2301 N. Cameron St, Room 112
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Fax: 717-787-1873
Application status
The Department of Agriculture will review the plans and notify you of its approval/disapproval within 15 business days
If Approved:
- You will receive an approval letter via email.
- An inspector will schedule an on-site inspection of the facility.
- Upon a compliant inspection, your registration fee will be collected, and a Food Establishment Registration issued.
If not Approved:
We will send you a letter explaining why we did not approve the plans. We encourage applicants to resubmit the plans with the requested info.
- You will receive an inspection report that states your deficiencies.
- After fixing the issues, contact your inspector to reschedule.
Licenses renew annually. We notify proprietors about 45 days before expiration. You can also process renewals online by using a user account and unique business code.
If you don't receive a renewal application or know your business code, call 717-787-4315.
Once we issue a Shellfish Certification, all certifications expire on October 31st. Each year, we will renew shellfish certifications as long as the last inspection before Oct 31st complies with Title 7, Chapter 49, and the NSSP Model Ordinance.
If the owner does not want to renew their shellfish certification, they should contact the Program Specialist.
Contact the department at 717-787-4315.
|Food Establishment Registration
|$35
|Annual renewals
|$35
|Make checks payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania"