Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a Dog License with Your Local Treasurer

    Dog licenses are available through your local county treasurer or other licensing agents. Contact information and websites are provided below for convenience. You can always mail the following Department of Agriculture's Dog License Application forms to your local treasurer, but many local county treasurers also have online applications available.

    Please note: The lifetime license and PIV form must be sent in together.

    There are a few cities or municipalities that license directly, find yours below:

    Find County Treasurers