Apply for a Dog License with Your Local Treasurer
Dog licenses are available through your local county treasurer or other licensing agents. Contact information and websites are provided below for convenience. You can always mail the following Department of Agriculture's Dog License Application forms to your local treasurer, but many local county treasurers also have online applications available.
Please note: The lifetime license and PIV form must be sent in together.
There are a few cities or municipalities that license directly, find yours below:
- Philadelphia County Resident? Purchase a dog license through ACCT Philly.
- Pittsburgh Resident? Purchase a dog license through the City of Pittsburgh.
- Erie Resident? Purchase a dog license through the City of Erie.
- Altoona Resident? Purchase a dog license through the City of Altoona.
- Harrisburg Resident? Purchase a dog license through the City of Harrisburg
.