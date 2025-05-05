Domestic Animal Import Requirements

Note: Pennsylvania requires import permits for farmed cervids (deer, elk, etc.), but does NOT require permits for cattle, bison, horses, swine, camelids, sheep, goats, dogs, cats or poultry. For information on importing exotic or wild species, please contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission at (717) 787-4250. For information on international imports and exports, please contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services at (717) 540-2770.

PLEASE NOTE: Effective March 1, 2018, APHIS Form 7001 “United States lnterstate and lnternational Certificate of Health Examination for Small Animals” is no longer approved for interstate movement of animals by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Please be aware that numerous other states are no longer accepting the online-only form due to its free access to the public for download off the internet without any accountability as to who uses the form. The two-part APHIS Form 7001 that requires a Certificate Number, USDA Stamp and USDA Veterinarian Signature, making it an official document, is no longer available through USDA.

