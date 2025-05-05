The Pennsylvania Agriculture Conservation Stewardship (PACS) program is a certification for farms that go above and beyond basic environmental requirements. This certification was created to recognize and reward farmers that are the best stewards of their land. PACS has been revitalized and relaunched following a pilot version of the program in 2019.
PACS is administered by the Pennsylvania State Conservation Commission (SCC) with support from county conservation districts and private technical service providers that serve as verifiers for applicants.
Interested farmers can apply for certification on a rolling basis by either contacting a qualified TSP listed on our verifier list or by contacting the SCC directly.
Eligibility for Farms
In order to become certified under the PACS program, a farm must meet the following requirements:
- The farm must be operated by the owner of the land
- Must maintain all relevant/required administratively complete farm plans which are current and implemented as scheduled in the plan(s) (conservation, nutrient management, manure management, E&S etc.)
- If there is a stream present on the property, there must be a functional, vegetative riparian buffer with livestock excluded and/or stream and/or wetland restoration with livestock excluded (if applicable)
- A soil health test, conducted within the past 12 months, with a mean score of all sample results between 60-100 on the Cornell Comprehensive Assessment of Soil Health (CASH) using the Standard Soil Health Analysis Package or an equivalent score from an equivalent testing package (if applicable)
- Prescribed grazing management in accordance with the NRCS Conservation Practice Standard (Code 528) or an equivalent (if applicable)
- Supplemental nutrient management in the form of at least 1 BMP implemented, if applicable: Nitrogen Rate Supplemental NM, Nitrogen Placement Supplement NM, Nitrogen Timing Supplement NM, Phosphorus Rate Supplemental NM, Phosphorus Placement Supplemental NM, Phosphorus Timing Supplemental NM
How to apply
Farmers who are interested in becoming PACS certified must complete the application package and work with a qualified verifier who will review farm plans, conduct an on-farm verification of best management practices, and conduct soil sampling (if applicable). Qualified verifiers may or may not charge a fee for their services.
Once a farm has a completed application package, all necessary materials can be submitted to the State Conservation Commission for review and issuance of the PACS certification if all requirements are met.
Certified farms must be reverified every 5 years to maintain PACS status.
An application package must contain the following:
- Completed Inspection Report for Agricultural Operations (3320-FM-BWRNSM0008)
- Completed Pennsylvania Agriculture Conservation Stewardship (PACS) Program Supplement Form (3320-FM-BWRNSM0008-B)
- Soil Test Results (if applicable)
- Copies of all current, relevant, and required conservation plans including:
- Agricultural Erosion & Sediment Plan - 25 Pa Code 102.4(a) (PA Chapter 102)
- Manure Management Plan - 25 Pa. Code 91.36(b) (PA Chapter 91)
- Nutrient Management Plan - PA Act 38
- Most recent Act 38 status review letter (“Nutrient Management Program On-site Status Review Follow-up Report”)
- NRCS Conservation Plan
- NRCS Comprehensive Nutrient Management Plan (CNMP)
- Mushroom Farm Environmental Management Plan (MFEMP)
Application submission
Application packages should be submitted to the State Conservation Commission via email or by postal mail if necessary.
Please send completed application packages to Colleen Limbert at:
- Email: colimbert@pa.gov
- Phone number: 717-783-5320
- Address: 2301 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Benefits of PACS Certification
Farms that are PACS certified are eligible to access benefits from the Commonwealth such as:
- Access to an exclusive product label for direct marketing
- Access to exclusive farm signage that can be ordered by a farm
- Exemption from Chesapeake Bay Agriculture Inspections and Manure Management Plan status reviews except in cases of a complaint or potential water quality concerns
- Preferential ranking in applications for certain SCC, DEP and PDA grant programs, tax credit programs, and other agency programs
- Placement on a public list of PACS certified farms for promotional purposes (unless a farm chooses to opt out of this benefit)
- And more to come!
Eligibility
- Act 38 certified
- NRCS Certified Technical Service Providers (TSPs)
- Conservation district agriculture staff that have completed NRCS boot camp and have at least 2 years of experience
- Approved petition to have years of experience and/or professional licensure considered as an equivalent qualification to be determined by the SCC
Please see the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for more details on eligibility.
Contact
Colleen Limbert
colimbert@pa.gov
717-783-5320