The Pennsylvania Agriculture Conservation Stewardship (PACS) program is a certification for farms that go above and beyond basic environmental requirements. This certification was created to recognize and reward farmers that are the best stewards of their land. PACS has been revitalized and relaunched following a pilot version of the program in 2019.

PACS is administered by the Pennsylvania State Conservation Commission (SCC) with support from county conservation districts and private technical service providers that serve as verifiers for applicants.

Interested farmers can apply for certification on a rolling basis by either contacting a qualified TSP listed on our verifier list or by contacting the SCC directly.

