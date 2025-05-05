State Conservation Commission Executive Director Marty Qually began his tenure with the commission on August 24, 2026. Prior to his appointment to lead the SCC, he served as an Adams County Commissioner since 2012 and in previous roles as county auditor, small business owner, and assistant director of Frederick Community Action Agency in Maryland.

He has been a critical member of the Chesapeake Bay Program partnership, serving on the Local Government Advisory Committee and recently as chair of the committee. In this role, he shared his expertise in local and community-based communications and messaging and has built strong working relationships with the environmental and conservation network across the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Marty has a very strong local and county-level understanding and has demonstrated success in administration, teambuilding, and working with diverse stakeholder groups.