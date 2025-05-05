The Pennsylvania Invasive Species Management Plan
By executive order, the Council develops a comprehensive statewide invasive species management plan and updates the plan every five years. The current plan can be downloaded here.
Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management – PRISM
The Council recommends creating and funding a PRISM program in Pennsylvania to more effectively prevent and control invasive species.
Find out more about the PRISM program.
It is important to respond quickly to new invasive species introductions in Pennsylvania's lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams. This rapid response plan for aquatic invasive species (AIS) is an inter-agency decision support tool designed to aid regulatory agencies in conducting a coordinated and structured response to new AIS infestations. It outlines the steps to follow after receiving a report and serves as a guide for determining when a response is appropriate and what types of responses should be considered.