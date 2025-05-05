RV and Tent Campsites

Several types of campgrounds exist within our state parks:
- Modern—nearby restrooms have flush toilets and warm showers; potable water is nearby; each campsite has a picnic table and fire ring
- Rustic—nearby restrooms have non-flush toilets, potable water is nearby; each campsite has a picnic table and fire ring
- Modern/Rustic—nearby restrooms have modern facilities in the warmer months, then have non-flush facilities in the colder months; potable water is nearby; each campsite has a picnic table and fire ring
The following amenities are available at designated campsites within state parks for a fee:
- Electric—20, 30, or 50 amp electric; amperage varies at each park
- Water Hookup—a potable water spigot on the site
- Full-hookup— sewage, water, and electric hookup at the site
- Great Gathering: Friends and Family—a larger site allowing tents and RVs; up to 15 total people; some full-hookup
- Walk-to—access the site via a short trail; no vehicle access to site
- River Camping—access the site via a water trail
- Equestrian—includes space for horses; available only at Kettle Creek and Promised Land state parks
- Pull-thru—the site connects to the campground road; backing in not required
- Pet-friendly—available at most campgrounds; only availalable at designated sites
For exact information on current campsite prices, visit state park pricing page.
Most campsites in Pennsylvania state parks can be reserved 11 months in advance to noon of the day of arrival.
Advance reservations are available for almost all campsites. Unreserved sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. If park employee is unavailable, read posted instructions, check the site availability listing, and then proceed to an available campsite and set up.
The appropriate fee must be paid to a park employee or deposited in a supplied honor system envelope before setting up on a campsite.
During the summer season (Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend), campsites can be reserved for a minimum stay of one night (Sunday – Friday), and two nights if reserving a Saturday.
Campers may stay in a state park campground for up to 14 consecutive nights from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Campers may camp for up to 21 consecutive nights during the remainder of the year. Campers must vacate and remove all equipment for 48 hours between reservations.
Reservations for state park campsites can be made online or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.
Reservations can be made using:
- MasterCard
- VISA
- American Express
- Discover
- Personal, traveler’s, and cashier’s checks
- Pennsylvania state parks gift card
To receive a confirmed reservation, full payment must be received by the Bureau of State Parks within ten days of making the reservation.
Campsite Discounts
People with a disability can receive a $4.50 discount from the base campsite price upon request.
Senior citizens, 62 years of age or older, can receive a discount on the base campsite fee at a Pennsylvania state park by showing proof of age.
To receive the reduced price, a senior citizen must be the occupant and responsible party identified in the camping reservation.
Reservation Changes and Cancellations
Cancellations and changes can be handled online under “My Account” or by calling the call center.
Any cancellation or change on the day of arrival must be made through the state park where the reservation occurs.
Please see the Bureau of State Park’s reservation cancellation and change policy for additional information about cancelling or changing reservations and associated fees.
In response to visitor requests, the Bureau of State Parks is adding full-hookup campsites to selected campgrounds. Full-hookup includes sewer, water, and electric hookups.
State Park Campgrounds with Full-Hookup Campsites
- Bald Eagle - Russell P. Letterman
- Black Moshannon
- Caledonia
- Codorus
- Cook Forest
- French Creek
- Gifford Pinchot
- Hickory Run
- Hills Creek
- Kooser
- Lackawanna
- Laurel Hill
- Little Buffalo
- Ohiopyle
- Parker Dam
- Prince Gallitzin
- Promised Land - Pickerel Point
- Pymatuning - Jamestown, Linesville, and Tuttle
- Ricketts Glen
- Ryerson Station
- Shawnee
Future full-service campsites are planned for:
Pennsylvania state parks allow pets on designated campsites in most state park campgrounds. For a list of participating campgrounds and pet-friendly campsites, see the Pet Camping Fact Sheet (PDF).
Please see the Bureau of State Park’s rules and regulations for pets in parks for additional guidance about having a safe and enjoyable stay with your pet(s).
- Anyone renting a campsite must be 18 years of age or older and must be present at the campsite.
- A maximum of two sleeping units are permitted per campsite, of which only one may be wheeled.
- Tents must be placed on the designated tent pad or the established stone/gravel camping area in order to protect the natural resources.
- Campsite occupancy is limited to one family unit (persons living under one household) or one non-family unit limited to five persons per site.
- Only one vehicle per campsite is allowed unless otherwise posted. Park only in designated areas.
- Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
- Check-in time is 3:00 P.M. Check-out time for campsites is 3:00 P.M.
- Visitors are welcome to campsites from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M.
- Campers must not disturb the sleep of others between 9:00 P.M. and 8:00 A.M. Electric generators that create excessive noise are prohibited.
- Fires are permitted only in provided fire rings or grills. Gas and propane camp stoves are permitted. Please be careful with fire. Fires must be attended at all times and extinguished before leaving the campsite.
- Firewood is not provided. Cutting live trees or standing trees and the operation of chainsaws are prohibited. Firewood may contain non-native insects and plant diseases. Bringing firewood into the park from other areas may accidentally spread pest insects and diseases that threaten park resources and the health of our forests. Campers should use local firewood. Do not take wood home and do not leave firewood. Burn it!
- Handwashing and dishwashing are permitted only where appropriate facilities are available. Handwashing and dishwashing are prohibited at water spigots, hand pumps, springs, lakes, and streams.
- Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons. In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner’s car, trailer, or leased campsite. Exceptions include: law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
All visitors must also follow the State Park Rules and Regulations.