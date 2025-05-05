RV and Tent Campsites

Most campsites in Pennsylvania state parks can be reserved 11 months in advance to noon of the day of arrival.

Advance reservations are available for almost all campsites. Unreserved sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. If park employee is unavailable, read posted instructions, check the site availability listing, and then proceed to an available campsite and set up.

The appropriate fee must be paid to a park employee or deposited in a supplied honor system envelope before setting up on a campsite.

During the summer season (Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend), campsites can be reserved for a minimum stay of one night (Sunday – Friday), and two nights if reserving a Saturday.

Campers may stay in a state park campground for up to 14 consecutive nights from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Campers may camp for up to 21 consecutive nights during the remainder of the year. Campers must vacate and remove all equipment for 48 hours between reservations.

Reservations for state park campsites can be made online or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Reservations can be made using:

MasterCard

VISA

American Express

Discover

Personal, traveler’s, and cashier’s checks

Pennsylvania state parks gift card

To receive a confirmed reservation, full payment must be received by the Bureau of State Parks within ten days of making the reservation.

Campsite Discounts

People with a disability can receive a $4.50 discount from the base campsite price upon request.

Senior citizens, 62 years of age or older, can receive a discount on the base campsite fee at a Pennsylvania state park by showing proof of age.

To receive the reduced price, a senior citizen must be the occupant and responsible party identified in the camping reservation.

Reservation Changes and Cancellations

Cancellations and changes can be handled online under “My Account” or by calling the call center.

Any cancellation or change on the day of arrival must be made through the state park where the reservation occurs.

Please see the Bureau of State Park’s reservation cancellation and change policy for additional information about cancelling or changing reservations and associated fees.