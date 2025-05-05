Reservations

Reservations can be made up to 11 months in advance for most state park and state forest overnight stays.

Reservations for staying overnight in state parks and forests can be made using the Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests Reservations website or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, from 7:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Reservations can be made by credit card, Pennsylvania state park gift card/gift certificate, or personal, traveler’s, and cashier’s checks.