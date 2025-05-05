Reservations
Reservations can be made up to 11 months in advance for most state park and state forest overnight stays.
Reservations for staying overnight in state parks and forests can be made using the Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests Reservations website or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, from 7:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.
Reservations can be made by credit card, Pennsylvania state park gift card/gift certificate, or personal, traveler’s, and cashier’s checks.
State Park Services and Prices
Pennsylvania state parks offer opportunities including:
There are no entrance fees or day use fees for any state park in Pennsylvania. Specific Pennsylvania state park facilities and activities are available for a fee.
State Park Prices
There are no entrance fees or day use fees for any state park in Pennsylvania.State Park Prices
Rules and Regulations
To provide safe recreational opportunities and protect our natural resources, please follow all state park rules and regulations.Rules and Regulations
Stay Overnight
Staying overnight is a great way to fully experience all that we have to offer for your outdoor recreation adventures.Stay Overnight
State Forest Overnight Prices and Services
Pennsylvania state forests offer overnight opportunities including:
- Primitive camping
- Backpacking
- Motorized roadside camping
- Hike-in roadside camping
- Rustic camping areas
- Equestrian camping areas
- Organized group camping
There are no entrance fees or day use fees for any state forest in Pennsylvania.
Most backpacking and primitive camping within a state forest is free.
Backpacking and Primitive Camping
Primitive camping, also sometimes referred to as backpacking, is a true wilderness camping experience. There are no modern conveniences such as bathroom and shower facilities. You pack in what you need to camp for the night.Backpacking and Primitive Camping
Motorized Roadside Camping
Enjoy the solitude and tranquility of spending a few nights in a state forest. With more than 5,000 miles of trails, outdoor enthusiasts will find endless opportunities for hiking and camping.Motorized Roadside Camping
Rules and Regulations
To protect our natural resources and provide a safe recreational space, please follow all state forest rules and regulations.Rules and Regulations