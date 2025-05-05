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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Overnight Reservation Prices and Policies

    Staying overnight in Pennsylvania state parks and (in many cases)​​ state forests require that reservations be made in advance.

    Make a Reservation

    Reservations

    Reservations can be made up to 11 months in advance for most state park and state forest overnight stays.

    Reservations for staying overnight in state parks and forests can be made using the Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests Reservations website or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, from 7:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

    Reservations can be made by credit card, Pennsylvania state park gift card/gift certificate, or personal, traveler’s, and cashier’s checks.

    Cancellation and Change Policy

    State Park Services and Prices

    Pennsylvania state parks offer opportunities including:

    There are no entrance fees or day use fees for any state park in Pennsylvania. Specific Pennsylvania state park facilities and activities are available for a fee. 

    Popular State Park Links

    State Park Prices

    There are no entrance fees or day use fees for any state park in Pennsylvania.

    State Park Prices
    A black dog sitting on green grass next to a lake on a sunny day.

    Pets in Parks

    Pennsylvania state parks welcome pets in designated areas.

    Pets in Parks

    Rules and Regulations

    To provide safe recreational opportunities and protect our natural resources, please follow all state park rules and regulations.

    Rules and Regulations
    Two people on a cabin porch overlooking a lake

    Stay Overnight

    Staying overnight is a great way to fully experience all that we have to offer for your outdoor recreation adventures.

    Stay Overnight

    State Forest Overnight Prices and Services

    Pennsylvania state forests offer overnight opportunities including:

    • Primitive camping
    • Backpacking
    • Motorized roadside camping
    • Hike-in roadside camping
    • Rustic camping areas
    • Equestrian camping areas
    • Organized group camping

    There are no entrance fees or day use fees for any state forest in Pennsylvania.

    Most backpacking and primitive camping within a state forest is free. 

    Motorized roadside, hike-in roadside, equestrian, and rustic campsites can be reserved for a fee of $10.00 a night for Pennsylvania residents and $15.00 a night for non-residents. Additional taxes and fees may apply. These prices are effective as of November 3, 2022.
     
    For a group of 10 or more people, a letter of authorization must first be obtained from a state forest district office where the organized group would like to stay. A camping permit and letter of authorization are then issued to the group.

    Popular State Forest Links

    Backpacking and Primitive Camping

    Primitive camping, also sometimes referred to as backpacking, is a true wilderness camping experience. There are no modern conveniences such as bathroom and shower facilities. You pack in what you need to camp for the night.

    Backpacking and Primitive Camping

    Motorized Roadside Camping

    Enjoy the solitude and tranquility of spending a few nights in a state forest. With more than 5,000 miles of trails, outdoor enthusiasts will find endless opportunities for hiking and camping.

    Motorized Roadside Camping

    Rules and Regulations

    To protect our natural resources and provide a safe recreational space, please follow all state forest rules and regulations.

    Rules and Regulations