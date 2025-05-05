Backpacking/River Camping (Designated Sites Only)



Reservations can only be made for one night stay at each campsite/shelter area.

​Facility ​Time Frame​ ​Resident Price ​Non-resident Price​ ​Campsite/Shelter ​Per Night Per Person ​$4.00 ​$5.00

Camping

During the summer season (Saturday before Memorial Day to Labor Day ), if a camping reservation includes a Saturday, a two-night minimum stay is required.

Campers may stay in a state park campground for up to 14 consecutive nights from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Campers may camp for up to 21 consecutive nights during the remainder of the year.

Campers must vacate and remove all equipment for 48 hours between reservations.

​Campsite ​Time Frame​ ​Resident Price ​Non-resident Price​ ​Base Price ​Per Night ​$16.00 ​$21.00

Additional Charges to Base Campsite Price

​Additional Charges ​Time Frame​ ​Resident Price ​Non-resident Price​ ​Premium - Friday, Saturday, Holiday, Events ​Per Night ​$4.00 ​$4.00 ​Modern (showers) Per Night ​$4.00 ​$4.00 ​Adirondack Shelter ​Per Night ​$2.00 ​$2.00 Great Gathering Friends and Family: 2-u​nit Modern ​Per Night ​$12.00 ​$12.00 ​Great Gathering Friends and Family: 3-unit Modern Per Night ​$12.00 ​$12.00

Campsite Amenities

​ ​Site Amenities ​Time Frame ​Resident Price​ Non-resident Price​ ​Electricity ​Per Night ​$7.00 $7.00 ​Water ​Per Night ​$8.00 ​$8.00 Water and Sewer Per Night ​$14.00 ​$14.00 ​Designated Pet Campsite Per Night ​$2.00 ​$2.00 ​Extra Vehicle Per Night ​$5.00 $5.00 ​Multi-campsite ​Per Night $18.00 ​$21.00 ​​Great Gathering Friends and Family: 2-unit Water and Sewer ​Per Night $28.00 $28.00 Great Gathering Friends and Family: 2-unit Electric ​Per Night ​$14.00 $14.00 Great Gathering Friends and Family: Multi-campsite Per Night ​$36.00 $36.00 Great Gathering Friends and Family: 3-unit Water and Sewer ​Per Night ​$39.00 ​$39​.00 ​Great Gathering Friends and Family: 3-unit Electric ​Per Night $21.00 $21.00

Discounts to Campsite Price

​Discounts ​Time Frame​ Resident Price​ ​Non-resident Price​ ​Weekly Discount (per 7 days) ​Per Week ​$15.00 ​$17.00 ​Seniors (people 62 years old and over)/people with disabilities

​Per Night ​$4.50 ​$4.50

Miscellaneous Camping Prices

​ ​Miscellaneous Camping Time Frame or Service​ ​Resident Price Non-resident Price​ ​Camping Unit Storage ​Per Week ​$16.00 ​$16.00 ​Camping Unit Storage ​Per Night ​$3.50 ​$3.50 ​Camping Equestrian Site ​Per Night ​$19.00 ​$24.00 ​Transient RV Overnight Camping (currently unavailable) ​Per Night ​$6.00 ​$6.00 ​Dump Station for Non-camper ​Per Use ​$10.00 ​$11.00

Make state park reservations anytime. Call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757) for state park information and reservations, from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday through Saturday,​ except on the Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.