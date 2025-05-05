Overview
The 3,192-acre Elk State Park is in the rugged mountains of northern Pennsylvania.
The 1,160-acre East Branch Lake is large enough for unlimited horsepower boating and is great for waterskiing.
The lake and nearby streams are stocked with warmwater and coldwater fish.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
631 East Branch Dam Road
Wilcox , PA 15870
814-778-5467
kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Kinzua Bridge State Park
296 Viaduct Road
Kane, PA 16735
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, from 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
Contact the Kinzua Bridge State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Elk State Park is about eight miles east of Wilcox on State Route 1006 and about nine miles south of Clermont on State Route 1001.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.60621 Long. -78.55995
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Penn Highlands Elk
763 Johnsonburg, PA 15857
814-788-8000
Swimming is prohibited in the lake. A swimming pool is available at Bendigo State Park, about 13 miles away on State Route 1004.