    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Elk State Park

    Adventure awaits at Elk State Park in northern Pennsylvania. 

     

    Street Address:
    1567 Instanter Road
    Wilcox , PA 15870
    814-778-5467
    kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov

    Two men fishing from the rocky lake shore

    Overview

    The 3,192-acre Elk State Park is in the rugged mountains of northern Pennsylvania.

    The 1,160-acre East Branch Lake is large enough for unlimited horsepower boating and is great for waterskiing.

    The lake and nearby streams are stocked with warmwater and coldwater fish.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    631 East Branch Dam Road
    Wilcox , PA 15870
    814-778-5467
    kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Kinzua Bridge State Park
    296 Viaduct Road
    Kane, PA 16735

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.

    ​The park is open every day of the year, from ​8:00 A.M. to sunset.

    Contact the Kinzua Bridge State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Elk State Park is about eight miles east of Wilcox on State Route 1006 and about nine miles south of Clermont on State Route 1001.

    GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.60621 Long. -78.55995

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Penn Highlands Elk
    763 Johnsonburg, PA 15857
    814-788-8000

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks is unpredictable. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Swimming is prohibited in the lake. A swimming pool is available at Bendigo State Park, about 13 miles away on State Route 1004.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Elk State Park.

