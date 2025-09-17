Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania residents and visitors will get a new way to plan their autumn adventures this fall as the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is launching a redesigned weekly fall foliage report on September 25, featuring regional updates, photos, and expert tips to help people experience the Commonwealth’s vibrant seasonal landscapes.

“Whether you’re camping in one of Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks, hiking through our 2.2 million acres of state forests, or taking a scenic drive, fall is one of the best times to experience the outdoors,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “This new report will give people the tools they need to plan trips and discover new activities across the Commonwealth.”

The updated report, posted every Thursday during peak foliage season on DCNR’s website, will feature a fresh design, dedicated pages for each week, and detailed information by region. DCNR experts will also be available to provide regional insights and answer questions throughout the fall:

Northeast Pennsylvania

Julian Maza, Service Forester: Pinchot Forest District, North Abington Township, 570-945-7133

Northwest Pennsylvania

Cecile Stelter, District Forester: Cornplanter State Forest District, Warren, 814-723-0262

Southeast Pennsylvania

Sara Crouse, Forester: William Penn State Forest District, Elverson, 610-984-7473

Southcentral Pennsylvania

Ryan Reed, Natural Resource Program Specialist, Harrisburg, 717-787-2703

Southwest Pennsylvania

Dave Planinsek, Forester, Forbes State Forest, Laughlintown, 724-238-1200

Northcentral Pennsylvania

Tom Oliver, Forester: Tioga State Forest District, Wellsboro, 570-724-2868

Visitors can also explore Pennsylvania’s fall offerings through Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway — a statewide campaign highlighting public lands, scenic drives, festivals, pick-your-own farms, and family-friendly autumn activities. Fall foliage typically peaks in October, and DCNR’s weekly reports will feature updated photos and tips on the best places to see the colors. This season, visitors can also enjoy the newly reopened the Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in the Pennsylvania Wilds — one of the state’s top fall foliage destinations.

Fall is a major driver of Pennsylvania’s tourism industry, which generated $83.9 billion in economic impact, supported more than 514,000 jobs, and welcomed 201.6 million visitors in 2024, according to a new Pennsylvania Tourism Office report. Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, the industry grew by $7 billion from 2023 to 2024, creating 30,000 additional jobs across the Commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania’s fall foliage sets the standard for autumn in America,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary for Tourism at DCED. “From hayrides and pumpkin patches to scenic train rides and campfires in the mountains, every year millions of visitors come to enjoy our landscapes and seasonal traditions — reminding us why Pennsylvania is one of the nation’s top fall destinations.”

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has made strategic investments to elevate outdoor recreation, transforming it into a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's economy and communities. These efforts are driving economic growth, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities, and creating jobs across the Commonwealth.

The Governor has prioritized strengthening Pennsylvania’s $19 billion outdoor recreation industry. Since he took office, the industry has grown by 10 percent — adding $2 billion to the state’s economy, nearly 4,000 new jobs, and supporting more than 168,000 jobs overall. Today, outdoor recreation represents 2 percent of the Commonwealth’s GDP and delivers $9 billion in wages and salaries to Pennsylvanians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Building on his creation of the Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation, Governor Shapiro and industry leaders recently announced new steps to help outdoor businesses grow and compete through investments in the Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania (OBAPA). Anyone interested in learning more about the alliance can join a webinar on September 29 at noon.

For fall-inspired festivals and experiences, go to visitPA.com or follow Visit PA on Facebook, Instagram, X, and Pinterest. Join the conversation using the hashtag #FallinPA. Check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

