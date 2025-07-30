Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration continues to deliver on its commitment to grow Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy, improve access to public lands, and close critical trail gaps across the Commonwealth.

As part of a statewide goal to ensure every Pennsylvanian lives within 10 minutes of a trail, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is investing in strategic projects that expand trail access, connect communities, and drive economic growth.

Last week, DCNR Deputy Secretary Claire Jantz joined officials in Bethlehem to celebrate full funding for the final phase of the South Bethlehem Greenway — a project that will create 14 miles of contiguous trail, improve connectivity across the Lehigh Valley, and close one of Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Trail Gaps. The Greenway expansion is supported by $1.8 million in DCNR investments, including a $500,000 C2P2 grant Governor Josh Shapiro announced in 2023 to assist with land acquisition linking the Greenway to the Saucon Rail Trail. This project reflects DCNR’s commitment to building vibrant, connected communities through outdoor infrastructure.

Earlier this month, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn joined trail volunteers and local leaders to open the first 7.5-mile stretch of the new Musser Gap Trail in Rothrock State Forest — a major step toward creating a 50-mile network of sustainable trails across Centre and Huntingdon counties. DCNR has invested $2.4 million in land acquisition, trail development, and the trail extension.

What Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about the South Bethlehem Greenway, Rothrock, and other trail gap investments:

The Morning Call: Bethlehem transportation, trail projects get a start date

Lehigh Valley News: $3.7 million in grants to complete South Bethlehem Greenway Trail, other projects

Lehigh Valley Live: Bethlehem now has the money and a timeline for closing one of Pa.’s top 10 trail gaps

WFMZ: Bethlehem secures funding for final phase of Greenway, other multimodal travel projects

WPSU: First section of Rothrock State Forest trail project completed, open to the public

Bedford Gazette: TOPP Trail receives new funding

Williamsport Sun-Gazette: Susquehanna Riverwalk trail extension’s initial stage praised

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Brady’s Bend rail tunnel reopens as a trail tunnel after a $7.2 renovation

Wellsboro Gazette: County prepares for Greenway crossing, opens bids for trailhead | Local | tiogapublishing.com

Trails Fuel Pennsylvania’s Growing Outdoor Economy

The outdoor recreation industry contributed $19 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy in 2023 — representing 2 percent of the state’s GDP and marking a 10 percent increase over the previous year. The sector supports more than 168,000 jobs and generates $9 billion in wages, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, DCNR has already helped close three of Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Trail Gaps, with nine more projects underway this year. These efforts are supported by more than $10 million in investments for 36 trail projects through C2P2 grants announced last fall — part of $79 million for 307 local projects — reinforcing a statewide strategy to expand access to safe, high-quality outdoor recreation.

Since 1995, DCNR has invested $1.2 billion in 8,800 outdoor-related projects across Pennsylvania.

These investments align with DCNR’s recently launched Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), Outdoor Places, Shared Spaces, which outlines a roadmap to improve outdoor access, equity, and sustainability across the Commonwealth and meet the outdoor recreation needs of Pennsylvanians.

With more than 12,000 miles of trails, 6,400 local parks, 124 state parks, and 2.2 million acres of forest land, Pennsylvania boasts one of the largest public trail systems in the eastern U.S. — positioning the Commonwealth as a leader in four-season recreation, a hub for active tourism, and making it The Great American Getaway.

Learn more about DCNR’s grant programs and outdoor recreation opportunities on the department's website.

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Editor's note: This release has been updated to reflect that three Top 10 Trail Gaps have been closed.