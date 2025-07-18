The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently celebrated the addition of Bear Meadows Natural Area in Rothrock State Forest, Centre County, into the national Old-Growth Forest Network.

Bear Meadows Natural Area is the 39th Pennsylvania forest to be inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network and the first in Centre County. Bear Meadows Natural Area includes 350 acres of superb old-growth mountain bog forest, protects an entire high mountain fen wetland, which is a unique, rare ecosystem in Pennsylvania. The forest surrounding the wetland consists of northern hardwoods, mixed oak species, Eastern Hemlock, and rhododendron.

“Pennsylvania continues to be a leader in designated old-growth forests, which is critical in helping the public understand the value of our forests, especially our older forests, to ensuring we have clean air and water,” said DCNR Deputy Secretary John Norbeck. “Leaders like Dr. Joseph Trimble Rothrock – the namesake of this state forest – were instrumental in reforesting this area and ensuring we have beautiful spaces like this to enjoy generations later. Thank you to The Old-Growth Forest Network for continuing its mission of highlighting these special natural areas.”

Rothrock was a native of Mifflin County and the Commonwealth’s first forestry commissioner. He is recognized as the “Father of Forestry” in Pennsylvania.

DCNR recently unveiled Forests for All – A Plan for Pennsylvania’s Forests and People, a forward-thinking strategy to protect, enhance, and connect Pennsylvanians to the state’s 17 million acres of forests. The plan is a roadmap to ensure Pennsylvanians’ Constitutional right to clean air, pure water, and the preservation of the environment while strengthening forestry management and public engagement all across the Commonwealth.

All forests are essential to a healthy ecosystem, but old-growth forests are particularly valuable as they retain more carbon and nitrogen than younger forests, improving water and air quality. For more information about old-growth forests, visit DCNR’s website.

“The ecological services provided by old-growth forests are numerous, as they cleanse and store stormwater, store carbon, provide valuable habitat for rare and endangered species, and cool ground surface temperatures,” said Brian Kane, Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager with the Old-Growth Forest Network. “DCNR’s commitment to the preservation of these valuable forests shows leadership that is a model to all other states. We are truly grateful that the DCNR recognizes the importance of old-growth forests — they have been a tremendous conservation partner to OGFN.”

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Joan Maloof, OGFN currently includes more than 305 forests across 39 states. The network educates the public about the ecological benefits of old-growth forests and speaks out regarding immediate threats to specific ancient forests. Learn more on OGFN’s website.

