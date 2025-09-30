Harrisburg, PA – September is Trails Month in Pennsylvania and the Shapiro Administration is celebrating the 14,000 miles of land and water trails that connect Pennsylvanians to the outdoors and strengthen the Commonwealth’s $19 billion outdoor recreation economy.

“Trails are key connectors for people and places – when we invest in trails, we invest in vibrant, modern communities that bring people together through nature,” said Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR)

Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Thank you to Governor Josh Shapiro and fellow state agencies for understanding the value of protecting natural spaces and connecting people to the outdoors.”

Investing in Trails Supports Pennsylvania’s $19 Billion Outdoor Recreation Economy

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made strategic investments to elevate outdoor recreation, transforming it into a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's economy and communities. These efforts are driving economic growth, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities, and creating jobs across the Commonwealth.

The Governor has prioritized strengthening Pennsylvania’s $19 billion outdoor recreation industry. Since he took office, the industry has grown by 10 percent — adding $2 billion to the state’s economy, nearly 4,000 new jobs, and supporting more than 168,000 jobs overall. Today, outdoor recreation represents 2 percent of the Commonwealth’s GDP and delivers $9 billion in wages and salaries to Pennsylvanians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Recent investments to close major trail gaps and support trail projects across Pennsylvania total more than $10 million for 36 trail projects through the Community Conservation Partnership Program (C2P2) announced last fall – part of $79 million for 307 local projects – reinforcing a statewide strategy to expand access to safe, high-quality outdoor recreation. Since 1995, DCNR has invested $1.2 billion in 8,800 outdoor-related projects across Pennsylvania – $79 million for 307 local projects – reinforcing a statewide strategy to expand access to safe, high-quality outdoor recreation.

DCNR is currently accepting nominations for the 2026 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year, a competition that celebrates the best of the Commonwealth’s world-class outdoor recreation network and the communities that support it.

Earlier this month, Secretary Dunn visited Warriors Path State Park to highlight a new trail connector that will help the Borough of Saxton in Bedford County’s effort to become a designated Trail Town.

Read what people are saying about the investment in trails in Bedford County:

Connecting Pennsylvanians to Nature

The Shapiro Administration is working with state agencies and partners to connect Pennsylvanians of all ages to the outdoors through various initiatives. These efforts included partnership with the Departments of Aging, Drug and Alcohol Programs, Health, Transportation, the state Fish and Boat and Game Commissions, along with local, state, and federal partners:

Establishing the 9/11 National Memorial Trail across Pennsylvania ahead of the 25th anniversary of September 11.

across Pennsylvania ahead of the 25th anniversary of September 11. Hosting a Recovery in Nature event to support Pennsylvanians in recovery from substance use disorder.

event to support Pennsylvanians in recovery from substance use disorder. Launching a new statewide trail data resource for state parks, helping hikers and visitors explore 1,700 miles of trails.

for state parks, helping hikers and visitors explore 1,700 miles of trails. Creating a toolkit for older Pennsylvanians to connect with the outdoors and improve health.

to connect with the outdoors and improve health. Boosting rural economies with new ATV route designations and expanding motorized recreation opportunities.

DCNR also recently unveiled a new statewide Outdoor Recreation Plan and celebrated the second annual Outdoors for All Day in Lancaster.

And this year, Sadie Duryea — a third grader at Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center — had her nature-inspired artwork featured on the 2025 River of the Year poster, honoring the Delaware River.

Trails Are Open for All

This summer, Pennsylvania’s state parks welcomed nearly 25 million visitors, including a 30 percent surge in campground reservations after federal closures shifted demand. DCNR’s Still Open. Still Awesome campaign helped drive a 10 percent increase in overall reservations statewide — and a 60 percent increase near affected federal sites.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about state parks, events, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

