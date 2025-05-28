Carlisle, PA – Today, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn was joined by First Lady Lori Shapiro and members of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Next Generation Engagement at Kings Gap Environmental Education Center in Cumberland County to announce a new initiative that makes free menstrual products available in 68 state parks across Pennsylvania.

The products are now stocked in park offices, visitor centers, and environmental educational centers at participating parks, offering a convenient and essential resource for visitors. Signage in English and Spanish helps parkgoers locate where products are available. This effort is part of the Shapiro Administration’s broader work to make public spaces across the Commonwealth more accessible and supportive for all.

The announcement coincides with Menstrual Hygiene Day, highlighting the importance of addressing period poverty through public policy and access.

The First Lady has made menstrual equity a priority — visiting nonprofits that distribute feminine hygiene products in communities, inviting stakeholders to the Governor's Residence, and visiting schools across the Commonwealth to hear directly from students. Young women across Pennsylvania have shared with the First Lady about the importance of access to these products.

“I’ve been so inspired by all the young women I’ve met who are making their voices heard and starting conversations on period poverty — talking so comfortably about something that, for so long, has been a taboo subject,” said First Lady Shapiro. “Thanks to them speaking up, Pennsylvania has taken some major steps to ensure more women have access to basic hygiene supplies throughout the day. We know it is important to continue to lead by example in our Commonwealth, and that’s why today’s announcement is so important to celebrate. I want everyone to be able to enjoy their time outdoors, and DCNR’s work to get free menstrual products in the bathrooms and visitor offices of our state parks is critical to making our outdoor spaces welcoming to everyone.”

“No one should have to cut an outdoor adventure short because of their period. DCNR has you covered,” said Secretary Dunn. “We are committed to creating inclusive, welcoming outdoor spaces — and that means meeting people’s basic needs without stigma or barriers.”

"Having access to free menstrual products in state parks isn't just a win for equity — it’s a step toward ensuring everyone can fully enjoy the outdoors without barriers," said Ruby Mundok, Executive Director of the Governor's Advisory Commission on Next Generation Engagement. "We’ve heard from young people across Pennsylvania who missed out on outdoor experiences because they didn’t have access to menstrual products. This initiative gives visitors peace of mind so they can fully enjoy everything our parks have to offer.”

Governor Josh Shapiro and the First Lady are committed to ensuring that Pennsylvanians — whether in classrooms or the outdoors — have access to the essentials they need. That’s why the Governor secured $3 million in last year’s budget to provide free menstrual products in K-12 schools across the Commonwealth, and his 2025-26 budget proposal continues that investment.

Why Free Menstrual Products Matter in Pennsylvania’s State Parks:

A Basic Necessity — Just like toilet paper and hand soap, menstrual products are essential and should be freely available.

— Just like toilet paper and hand soap, menstrual products are essential and should be freely available. Outdoor Access for All — No one should have to skip a hike or camping trip because of their period.

— No one should have to skip a hike or camping trip because of their period. Promotes Health and Hygiene — Free products prevent the use of unsafe alternatives and support clean, healthy choices.

— Free products prevent the use of unsafe alternatives and support clean, healthy choices. Emergency Ready — Periods are unpredictable, so it's essential to have products available when they're needed.

DCNR will evaluate the program’s success and expand it to additional park locations in the future.

As DCNR marks its 30th anniversary this year, the Shapiro Administration remains focused on delivering safe, welcoming, and well-maintained public lands for all. Whether you're exploring a scenic overlook, casting a line into a quiet lake, or spending the night in a state park — Pennsylvania’s parks and forests are ready for your next adventure.

Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forestland are open year-round with free entry — making them an affordable, accessible Great American Getaway for residents and visitors alike.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation opportunities, visit DCNR’s website and check out the DCNR Calendar of Events for upcoming activities across the state.

