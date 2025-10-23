Airville, Pa. – Today, the Shapiro Administration help plant 700 trees along Orson Run — a $130,000 investment to reduce runoff, improve local water quality, and protect the Chesapeake Bay.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn joined Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay CEO Kate Fritz and local stakeholders to help plant trees along a dairy farm in the Muddy Creek watershed — a key tributary of the Susquehanna River, which flows into the Chesapeake Bay.

"Every tree we plant is a step toward cleaner water, healthier farms, and a better future for our children,” said Secretary Dunn. “These streamside forests protect our waterways, support wildlife, and give farmers a new tool to care for their land. It’s inspiring to see so many partners come together to make a lasting difference for this farm, the Susquehanna River, and the Chesapeake Bay.”

The 2.5-acre streamside forest buffer includes about 35 species of trees and shrubs such as hackberry, sycamore, pin oak, swamp white oak, boxelder, elderberry, and silky dogwood. The planting is part of a larger 10.35-acre project that will establish 2,700 trees across the third-generation farm, which supplies milk to Land O’Lakes.

Through its Corporate Sustainability Initiative, the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay works with agricultural companies and farmers to accelerate conservation practices across the Bay watershed — leveraging funding and technical support to strengthen local farms and deliver meaningful environmental benefits.

“There are approximately 87,000 farms in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, the majority of which are small-scale and family-owned. The Alliance believes that by collaborating across the agricultural value chain, we can maintain the vitality of these local farms while delivering important ecosystem benefits,” said Fritz. “The Commonwealth’s grant investments help us leverage other funding and resources available to farmers.”

Trees and forests play a vital role in addressing climate change by storing carbon, improving air quality, slowing stormwater runoff, and creating wildlife habitat.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has planted 7,700 acres of forest buffers across the Chesapeake Bay watershed in the past two years — adding 1.5 million new trees that strengthen ecosystems, capture carbon, and safeguard clean water. In 2024 alone, the Shapiro Administration invested $10.5 million in grants for tree planting and lawn-to-habitat conversions.

Last year, the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science reported that the Chesapeake Bay is in its healthiest condition in more than 20 years. The Upper Bay — fed by the Susquehanna — scored one of the highest grades among all Bay regions, reflecting Pennsylvania’s sustained progress.

“DCNR is responsible for managing and supporting the health of all forests across Pennsylvania — not just our state forests, but also private and community woodlands,” said Pennsylvania State Forester Seth Cassell. “Our service foresters are available to work with private landowners, farmers, and municipalities to help them steward their forests and meet their goals.”

Pennsylvanians can support tree planting efforts by donating to the Keystone Tree Fund through an online form or a voluntary $3 check-off on driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. The fund supports grants for community tree plantings and streamside buffers.

Find a list of service foresters by county, and more information about forest buffers along waterways on the DCNR website

