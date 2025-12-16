Pittsburgh, PA – The Shapiro Administration recently completed the first phase of significant improvements to Point State Park months ahead of schedule, as the park prepares for major events in 2026, including the NFL Draft and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) made repairs to address leaks and to improve the lighting to the iconic fountain, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024. Other significant upgrades as a part of a $3.4 million project include:

Repairs to walkways and hardscapes

Utility repairs

Repairs, improvements, and lighting upgrades on the City Side Lawn, flag bastion, and parking lot

Refreshing of landscaping throughout the park



Thanks to careful planning and coordinated work, these upgrades were completed faster than originally anticipated — finishing well ahead of the original Spring 2026 timeline — ensuring visitors can enjoy the improvements sooner than expected.

“We are excited to announce that the first round of upgrades to Point State Park have been completed well ahead of schedule,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “This achievement reflects the Shapiro Administration’s ‘get stuff done’ mentality, which allowed us to complete the project well ahead of its original spring 2026 timeline. Point State Park is ready for next year’s major events, including the NFL Draft and celebrations for our nation’s 250th birthday.”

The parking lot adjacent to Point State Park has reopened for public use. Updates on the work are available on DCNR’s website or through the park office.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 10-year plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh includes an additional $25 million investment in longer-term projects at Point State Park, including additional updates to the park’s landmark fountain and new recreational activities on the cityside lawn. The second phase of work at the park is a part of a broader 10-year strategy Governor Shapiro launched last October, uniting Pittsburgh’s private sector, local government, corporate leaders, and nonprofits behind a plan to build more housing, revitalize public spaces, and improve safety, cleanliness, and affordability Downtown.

Since the launch of the revitalization plan, the effort has attracted nearly $600 million in public and private investment, including $62.6 million from the Commonwealth, $27.1 million from local government, and $376.9 million in private capital – with additional support from federal funding, foundations, and corporate donors. These investments are expected to generate more than 3,500 construction jobs over the next four years.

Since the launch of the revitalization plan, the effort has attracted nearly $600 million in public and private investment, including $62.6 million from the Commonwealth, $27.1 million from local government, and $376.9 million in private capital – with additional support from federal funding, foundations, and corporate donors. These investments are expected to generate more than 3,500 construction jobs over the next four years.

"We are thrilled to see these Phase 1 improvements to Point State Park be completed well ahead of schedule in preparation to host the 2026 NFL Draft, showing once again that the Shapiro Administration is all-in on the revitalization of downtown Pittsburgh,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger. “These improvements set the stage for a broader, $25 million improvement strategy for the park, included in Governor Shapiro’s revitalization plan. We will continue to support projects like this one, turning the Golden Triangle into a thriving hub to live, work, and play.”

The $25 million Phase 2 investment focuses on longer-term projects at Point State Park, including additional updates to the park’s landmark fountain and new recreational activities on the cityside lawn.

“I am pleased to hear about the progress being made on the upgrades to Point State Park, putting us on track to resume usage of one of Pittsburgh’s most iconic and vital public spaces," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "Point State Park is an anchor of our city’s identity and a place that enriches daily life for residents and visitors alike. With the NFL Draft and the America 250 PA celebrations set to take place here in 2026, Point State Park will stand at the center of our city’s story, showcasing Pittsburgh’s energy, history, and pride to the rest of the country."

“Improvements to Point State Park are an important part of the overall revitalization of downtown Pittsburgh,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “I’m thrilled that this phase of construction is already complete so our iconic fountain can be back up and running for all the exciting events happening at the point next year. Thank you to our partners in the Shapiro Administration and DCNR for your commitment to revitalizing downtown.”

In April 2026, Pittsburgh will host hundreds of thousands of sports fans at Point State Park for the NFL Draft. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 state budget secured $50 million to ensure Pennsylvania is ready to welcome millions of visitors for America250 and other major sporting events – including $10 million to support the Draft.

“In 2026, Pennsylvania will be on the world’s stage and Governor Shapiro is dedicated to making sure we put our best foot forward so that millions of people can see first-hand why Pennsylvania is The Great American Getaway,” said Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Ryan. “According to our latest analysis, tourism generated nearly $84 billion for Pennsylvania’s economy in 2024, and we expect that economic impact to increase substantially in 2026. We are committed to supporting these marquee events in Pittsburgh and throughout the Commonwealth to ensure their success and create new opportunities for all Pennsylvanians.”

“The 2026 NFL Draft represents an extraordinary opportunity for our region,” said VisitPittsburgh President and CEO Jarad Bachar. “It will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Pittsburgh, generate substantial economic impact, and spotlight the remarkable beauty and energy of Downtown and the North Shore to more than 50 million viewers worldwide. We applaud Governor Shapiro’s leadership and the support of his administration in helping ensure Pittsburgh is primed to shine on the global stage – not just for the Draft, but for years to come.”

Governor Shapiro launched the Commonwealth’s new tourism brand, Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway. Projects like this one will help ensure that Pennsylvania’s state parks remain welcoming, safe, and enjoyable for all visitors. The Governor is committed to boosting the tourism industry to create good jobs, strengthen businesses, and attract people to call Pennsylvania home – and his Administration has committed significant resources and support to growing the industry and investing in the Commonwealth since taking office.

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget includes a $13 million increase for DCNR, continuing a commitment to safe and accessible parks and outdoor experiences and the addition of Pennsylvania’s 125th state park in 2026, as well as providing $5 million for welcoming visitors to Pennsylvania’s 12 heritage areas now facing federal funding cuts. Investments in protecting forests and resilient landscapes include $4.5 million for combatting invasive pests and plants.

Located at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers, Point State Park is a 36-acre park and a National Historic Landmark managed by DCNR. The park’s iconic fountain at Point commemorates the three rivers and the historical role they played in the nation’s early development. Today, the park serves as a modern hub for recreation, gathering, celebration, and reflection.

Pittsburgh has been named the newest Thrive Outside community, a national designation recognizing regional efforts to expand outdoor access and strengthen community connections.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Point State Park and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

