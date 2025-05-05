The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Facility Design and Construction manages the design and construction of Pennsylvania’s state park and state forest infrastructure projects.

Employees include:

Civil engineers

Environmental engineers

Bridge engineers

Hydraulic engineers

Professional geologist

Mechanical engineers

Architectural designers

Landscape designers

Drafters

Surveyors

Ecological program specialists

Administrative support staff

Bureau Mission

To provide multi-disciplined technical support to the other bureaus in DCNR in the areas of project design, project inspection, construction management, contract administration, surveying, and other technical advice and consultation.

Director’s Office

The director is responsible for oversight of the bureau that provides design and construction services. There are three divisions:

Division of Environmental Engineering and Architecture

Contact: Division Chief Michael Twigg, R.A., LEED AP at 717-787-2401

This division is comprised of the architectural design section (architects, mechanical engineers and electrical engineers), landscape design section and the sanitary and water management section.

The division is responsible for the development of design drawings and specifications required to support the department’s facility maintenance and construction program.

In addition to project design, staff also provide engineering and technical support and advice to assist field operations in state parks and state forests.

The Architectural Design Section develops design and construction drawings for new buildings and the rehab of existing ones.

The Landscape Design Section is responsible for the development of site and landscape plans for outdoor recreational and administrative facilities of the state parks and forests.

The Sanitary and Water Management Section develops design and construction documents for wastewater collection, conveyance and water supply and distribution systems.

Division of Dams, Bridges and Roadways Engineering

Contact: Division Chief Steven Howell, P.E. at 717-783-3333

This division is comprised of the bridges and roadway management section and the civil engineering design section.

It is responsible for the development of design drawings and specifications required to support the department’s facility maintenance and construction program.

In addition to project design, staff also provides engineering and technical support and advice to assist field operations in state parks and state forests.

The Civil Engineering Design Section is responsible for inspection of dams. Also develops design drawings and specifications for rehabilitation of dams and other civil engineering-related projects.

The Bridges and Roadway Management Section prepares design and construction documents for new bridge structures and associated roadways. Also is responsible for inspection of bridges and box culverts.

Division of Field Engineering and Contracts Management

Contact: Division Chief Ryan Rhoades, P.E. at 717-772-0650

This division is comprised of central office staff and four regions:

Northcentral office in Emporium

Western office in Moraine State Park

Southcentral office in Shawnee State Park

Eastern office in Nockamixon State Park.

Each office is responsible for providing direct engineering and technical support to state park and state forest field operations staff.

Staff is responsible for project inspection and construction management to ensure contractor compliance with the construction contract documents. They also develop project designs for projects in their area.

The Field Engineering Section is responsible for project inspection and construction management to ensure contractor compliance with the construction contract documents. Also develops project designs for projects.

The Land Records Section is home to the bureau’s land surveyors. Staff provides topographic surveys. Employees in this section also perform boundary surveys to support the land acquisition program and boundary maintenance program of the department. In addition, they perform title searches and prepare deeds for land acquisition, advise private surveyors on surveys adjacent to DCNR lands, and review land patent requests for vacant or unappropriated land.



Engineering Field Offices:

Northcentral Region Office

Contact: Gair Terrette, P.E. at 814-486-5637

Western Region Office

Contact: Dan Kauffman, P.E. at 412-999-8602

Southcentral Region Office

Contact: James Sowerbrower, P.E. at 814-733-9123

Eastern Region Office

Contact: Bilal Baqai, P.E. at 267-309-3092

Land Records

Contact: John Timbrell, PLS at 717-772-8393