Lackawanna, PA – The Shapiro Administration is investing $8 million to enhance the visitor experience at Lackawanna and Ricketts Glen state parks by replacing the campground shower house and restroom facilities with modern, accessible, and family-friendly amenities.

Construction will require full campground closure beginning Tuesday, September 8, 2026, through early 2028. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is replacing existing facilities, which were built in the early 1970s to meet today’s visitor expectations for comfort, accessibility, and convenience.

“Campers at Lackawanna and Ricketts Glen have long enjoyed these parks’ natural beauty, and we’re committed to ensuring their facilities meet the same high standards,” said DCNR State Parks Director John Hallas. “These new amenities will offer cleaner, safer, and more accessible spaces for all visitors. We appreciate the patience of our loyal campers as we make these improvements.”

Each park will receive a $4 million upgrade consisting of:

Demolition of all existing shower house and restroom facilities

Construction of new shower houses and comfort stations

New family-assist restrooms and ADA accessible restrooms at every facility

ADA parking areas

New paving and accessible paths from campsites to the restrooms

During construction, the following campground areas will be closed:

Lackawanna State Park: Carpenter Town, Fox Run, and Maple Lane loops

Carpenter Town, Fox Run, and Maple Lane loops Ricketts Glen State Park: Big Loop and Small Loop

Prospective visitors will be unable to book campsites at Lackawanna and Ricketts Glen during the construction. Campers looking for alternate overnight locations should consider nearby Frances Slocum State Park (Wyoming, PA), Tobyhanna State Park (Tobyhanna, PA), Promised Land State Park (Greentown, PA), or Worlds End State Park (Forksville, PA). Visit DCNR’s website for information about campsites in other state parks.

While campgrounds are closed, day-use areas at both parks will remain open, allowing visitors to continue hiking, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors throughout the project period.

By investing in improvements overnight accommodations, DCNR is fulfilling a goal of the state park strategic plan, Penn’s Parks for All, to explore new and more modern types of overnight facilities that respond to shifts in camping interests.

Pennsylvania state parks now offer a wide range of overnight accommodations, including tent and glamping sites; RV full-service sites; yurts; rustic cabins with fireplaces and modern cabins with heat and bathrooms; and the eco-lodge The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle in Centre County.

Since January 2023, the Shapiro Administration has committed $120 million to modernize state parks and forests through critical infrastructure improvements. Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized investments that improve Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, grow the outdoor recreation economy, and enhance quality of life for residents. Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania generates $19 billion annually and supports more than 168,000 jobs.

Project updates will be provided, as available, on the Lackawanna and Ricketts Glen state park websites.

