Nazareth, PA – The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has completed a $720,000 stream restoration at Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center in Northampton County, reducing flood impacts, stabilizing eroded streambanks, and expanding opportunities for water-based recreation and outdoor education.

The project restored 1,600 feet of Bushkill Creek using natural design techniques — including native plantings, root wads, and woven branch mats — to reinforce streambanks, improve habitat, and help the floodplain absorb heavy rainfall. It also rebuilt the creek channel and added durable public access points to support safe wading, water exploration, and environmental programming while preventing future erosion.

“In the face of increasingly intense storms and flooding, projects like this are vital to the long-term health of our public lands,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “This restoration strengthens the resiliency of Bushkill Creek, enhances safe public access, and supports the growing demand for water-based recreation and environmental education.”

Work began last December and included rehabilitating two existing access points along the lower Henry’s Woods Trail with stacked field stone and adding a third to help spread out foot traffic. The project was designed by Markosky Engineering, built by the Aquatic Resource Restoration Company, and overseen by DCNR’s Bureau of Facility Design and Construction.

Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized investments that improve Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, grow the outdoor recreation economy , and enhance quality of life for residents. Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania generates $19 billion annually and supports more than 168,000 jobs. Since January 2023, the Shapiro Administration has committed $120 million to modernize state parks and forests through critical infrastructure improvements.

The Governor’s 2025-26 proposed budget builds on this momentum with $5 million in new funding to expand and improve state parks across the Commonwealth. This includes establishing Pennsylvania’s 125th state park at Laurel Caverns in Fayette County — the state’s first subterranean park — showcasing the caverns’ stunning natural beauty and boosting tourism in the region.

Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center, located within the Lehigh Valley Greenways Conservation Landscape , spans 1,168 acres of forest, fields, and streams. The center features Henry’s Woods — an old-growth forest along Bushkill Creek — as well as a visitor center and a range of public and school programs.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

