Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are preparing for a record-breaking summer as the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) reports a nearly 30 percent increase in campsite reservations compared to last year. This surge reflects a growing enthusiasm for outdoor recreation, solidifying Pennsylvania’s reputation as a top camping destination. As some federal campgrounds close due to staffing shortages, Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests remain fully open and ready to welcome visitors.

Leading the trend is Trough Creek State Park, nestled along Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County, which experienced an extraordinary 189 percent spike in reservations in March 2025 compared to the same time last year.

“Pennsylvanians and visitors alike are embracing the outdoors like never before,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “With increased demand for camping, we encourage everyone to plan ahead and take advantage of the many beautiful sites still available.”

As of March 31, 2025, 24 percent of campsites across the state’s 124 parks and 20 forests have already been reserved for the peak season between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The most popular destinations include locations with large lakes, such as Prince Gallitzin, Bald Eagle, Greenwood Furnace, and Trough Creek state parks, where visitors can enjoy boating, fishing, and swimming all summer long.

Plan Your Great American Getaway

With the launch of Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, the Commonwealth is highlighting its status as a premier outdoor recreation destination, inviting visitors to explore its 2.2 million acres of state forests, 124 state parks, and 7,100 campsites.

To ensure every Pennsylvanian has access to nature, DCNR launched the “Still Open. Still Awesome.” campaign, reminding residents and visitors that while demand is high, thousands of campsites, cabins, and yurts remain open for reservations. Pennsylvania offers free entrance to all state parks year-round, making it an affordable and accessible adventure for all.

Campsites and lodging at state parks can be reserved online at visitPAparks.com or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Many state parks have weekday availability and offer lower rates during non-peak times. For more information on Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation opportunities, visit DCNR's Website. Check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

Just in time for peak camping season, DCNR is relaunching its gift certificate program, now available for purchase through the online State Parks Reservations System and in park offices. Gift certificates can be used for reservations on campsites, cabins, picnic pavilions, and state-operated retail purchases. Remaining balances on the new gift certificates will convert into donations after two years of inactivity, ensuring continued investment in Pennsylvania’s public lands.

