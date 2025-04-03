Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests Sees Surge in Camping Reservations, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Prepares for a Busy Summer Season

    With some federal campgrounds closing due to staffing shortages, DCNR is seeing a 30 percent increase in campsite reservations over this time last year, highlighting the growing demand for outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. 

     

    Through the Still Open. Still Awesome.” campaign and “Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway,” DCNR is reminding visitors that the Commonwealth’s parks remain open, welcoming, and ready for adventure.

    April 03, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are preparing for a record-breaking summer as the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) reports a nearly 30 percent increase in campsite reservations compared to last year. This surge reflects a growing enthusiasm for outdoor recreation, solidifying Pennsylvania’s reputation as a top camping destination. As some federal campgrounds close due to staffing shortages, Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests remain fully open and ready to welcome visitors.

    Leading the trend is Trough Creek State Park, nestled along Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County, which experienced an extraordinary 189 percent spike in reservations in March 2025 compared to the same time last year.

    “Pennsylvanians and visitors alike are embracing the outdoors like never before,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “With increased demand for camping, we encourage everyone to plan ahead and take advantage of the many beautiful sites still available.”

    As of March 31, 202524 percent of campsites across the state’s 124 parks and 20 forests have already been reserved for the peak season between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The most popular destinations include locations with large lakes, such as Prince Gallitzin, Bald Eagle, Greenwood Furnace, and Trough Creek state parks, where visitors can enjoy boating, fishing, and swimming all summer long.

    Plan Your Great American Getaway

    With the launch of Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, the Commonwealth is highlighting its status as a premier outdoor recreation destination, inviting visitors to explore its 2.2 million acres of state forests, 124 state parks, and 7,100 campsites

    To ensure every Pennsylvanian has access to nature, DCNR launched the “Still Open. Still Awesome.” campaign, reminding residents and visitors that while demand is high, thousands of campsites, cabins, and yurts remain open for reservations. Pennsylvania offers free entrance to all state parks year-round, making it an affordable and accessible adventure for all.

    Campsites and lodging at state parks can be reserved online at visitPAparks.com or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Many state parks have weekday availability and offer lower rates during non-peak times. For more information on Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation opportunities, visit DCNR's Website. Check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

    Just in time for peak camping season, DCNR is relaunching its gift certificate program, now available for purchase through the online State Parks Reservations System and in park offices. Gift certificates can be used for reservations on campsites, cabins, picnic pavilions, and state-operated retail purchases. Remaining balances on the new gift certificates will convert into donations after two years of inactivity, ensuring continued investment in Pennsylvania’s public lands.

    For more information on Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation opportunities, visit DCNR’s website and check out the DCNR Calendar of Events for upcoming activities across the state.

    A map detailing the state parks and state forests by district

    Snapshot of Regional Data
    Comparison of campsite reservations made in March 2024 and March 2025 for the 11-month booking window in Pennsylvania State Parks by region:

    PA State Parks Region

    March 2024

    March 2025

    Percent Change

    Region 1

    2,581

    3,345

    + 29.6%

    Region 2

    2,778

    3,167

    + 14.0%

    Region 3

    3,180

    4,367

    + 37.33%

    Region 4

    3,515

    4,810

    + 36.84%

     Comparison of campsite reservations made in March 2024 and March 2025 for the 11-month booking window in Pennsylvania State Forests by region:

    PA State Forests Region

    March 2024

    March 2025

    Percent Change

    East State Forests

    355

    465

    + 30.99%

    Northcentral State Forests

    408

    471

    + 15.44%

    Southcentral State Forests

    448

    533

    + 18.97%

    West State Forests

    36

    51

    + 41.67%

    Note: Data includes reservations for a variety of campsites, gathering sites, and RV sites, but does not include roofed overnight reservations such as cabins, cottages, yurts, and unique houses, or organized group tenting sites.

    # # #

    Media Contacts

    Wesley Robinson

    Press Secretary 717-877-6315​
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Media

    Madalyn Neff

    Deputy Communications Director 717-585-3136
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Media

    Christina Novak

    Director of Communications 717-579-5177
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Media