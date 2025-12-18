Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is inviting residents and visitors to begin the new year outdoors by participating in more than 60 free, guided First Day Hikes taking place across Pennsylvania on New Year’s Day, Thursday, January 1, 2026, as part of the nationwide First Day Hike initiative.

The hikes will be held in 49 state parks and three forest districts, offering participants an easy and healthy way to kick off the new year while exploring Pennsylvania’s public lands. Most guided hikes range from one to two miles, with some longer options depending on terrain and location.

First Day Hikes are a fun and welcoming way for people of all ages and abilities to experience Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “They’re a great opportunity to connect with nature, meet fellow outdoor enthusiasts, and start the year off on a healthy note.”

DCNR staff and trained volunteers will lead the hikes during daylight hours. A variety of options are available, including family-friendly, senior-friendly, and pet-friendly hikes. All of Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forest land are free and open to the public year-round.

Participating locations span every region of the Commonwealth, including popular destinations such as Ohiopyle State Park, Presque Isle State Park, Cook Forest State Park, Point State Park, and Delaware Canal State Park, among many others. A full list is available here.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by the National Association of State Park Directors to promote healthy lifestyles and year-round recreation in state parks. Pennsylvania has participated in the program since its inception, alongside all 50 states. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using #FirstDayHikes.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025–26 budget includes a $13 million increase for DCNR, continuing the Commonwealth’s commitment to safe and accessible outdoor recreation, supporting the addition of Pennsylvania’s 125th state park in 2026, and providing $5 million to help welcome visitors to Pennsylvania’s 12 heritage areas. Investments in protecting forests and resilient landscapes include $4.5 million to combat invasive pests and plants.

In addition to First Day Hikes, many Pennsylvania state parks also have self-guided hikes, story walks, and adventure labs available in all four seasons. More information is available on DCNR’s website or DCNR’s Calendar of Events.

