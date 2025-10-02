Harrisburg, PA – More than 45 guided hikes will take place across Pennsylvania this weekend as part of Walk in Penn’s Woods, giving thousands of Pennsylvanians a chance to explore the state’s 17 million acres of forests and learn about the benefits they provide.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is hosting more than 20 of the walks in state parks and forests on October 4–5. Led by volunteers and DCNR staff, the hikes range from easy one-mile strolls to more challenging treks through old-growth forests and along iconic trails like the Appalachian Trail.

“Whether it is for recreation, birding, or simply wanting to spend more time outdoors, participating in Walk in Penn’s Woods events is a great way to connect with Pennsylvania’s forests and learn about the opportunities they provide,” said DCNR Secretary Dunn. “I encourage everyone to join us on the trails this weekend and experience the beauty of Penn’s Woods.”

“Forests are always working for us – improving air and water quality, storing carbon, and providing habitat and recreation,” said State Forester Seth Cassell. “These walks are a hands-on way to appreciate the immense value of our forested lands.”

Secretary Dunn and Cassell will host a guided hike in Dauphin County on Sunday, October 5.

Highlights of this year’s events include:

A six-mile hike celebrating the Appalachian Trail in Cumberland County

A bilingual hike along a watershed trail in Berks County

A tree identification walk led by Penn State students in Clearfield County

An accessible hike showcasing the unique landscape of Erie Bluffs in Erie County

A visit to an old-growth forest in Westmoreland County

Walk in Penn’s Woods is organized by the Pennsylvania Forestry Association in partnership with DCNR and has taken place annually on the first weekend of October since 2017.

This year’s walks also highlight DCNR’s new Forests for All – A Plan for Pennsylvania’s Forests and People, a long-term strategy to protect and enhance Pennsylvania’s forests while ensuring every resident can connect with these natural resources.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are committed to protecting and preserving Pennsylvania’s natural resources for current and future generations. Over the past two years, with the Governor’s support, DCNR has prioritized innovative conservation practices – improving Chesapeake Bay water quality, protecting old-growth forests, expanding renewable energy, and enhancing biodiversity.

A full list of Walk in Penn’s Woods events, including locations, registration details, and accessibility information, is available on the Pennsylvania Forestry Association website.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Walk in Penn’s Woods events at state parks and forests and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for additional events on public lands.

# # #