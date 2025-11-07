Harrisburg, PA – Pittsburgh has been named the newest Thrive Outside community, a national designation recognizing regional efforts to expand outdoor access and strengthen community connections. With this recognition, Pennsylvania is one of only two states in the nation with two Thrive Outside communities — in both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia -- among just 15 designated nationwide.

The designation was announced this week at the Frick Environmental Center in Pittsburgh, where Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation Director Nathan Reigner joined community, philanthropic, and national outdoor leaders to celebrate the recognition and highlight how the Shapiro Administration is growing Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy and ensuring every community can thrive outside.

Led nationally by the Outdoor Foundation, Thrive Outside is a multi-year initiative that builds and supports communities dedicated to increasing outdoor access for young people and families. In Pittsburgh, the effort is led by the Outdoor Inclusion Coalition, a nonprofit that creates year-round adventure programs and nature-based learning experiences to connect youth and families to the outdoors while fostering leadership, wellness, and environmental stewardship. The initiative is also supported by Pennsylvania-based organizations, including Dick’s Sporting Goods - The Public Lands Fund, and the Gable and R.K. Mellon foundations, which are providing funding and community engagement support.

What Outdoor Recreation Leaders, Educators, and Community-Based Organizations Are Saying About Thrive Outside Pittsburgh:

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn: “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is investing in communities like Pittsburgh to ensure that everyone has access to the health, economic, and social benefits of the outdoors. From revitalizing Point State Park to supporting initiatives like Thrive Outside Pittsburgh, we’re helping to create spaces where people can connect with nature and with each other. Our outdoor recreation economy has grown by $2 billion since the Governor took office — proof that when we care for our parks and invest in outdoor access, our communities and our economy thrive together.”

Pennsylvania Director of Outdoor Recreation Nathan Reigner: “I’ve seen it in communities across the Commonwealth — when we get outside, we thrive. Spending time outdoors helps us feel better, connect with our neighbors, and strengthen our local economies.”

Executive Director of the Outdoor Foundation Lesford Duncan: “This initiative builds on the strong foundation of partnerships already thriving in Pittsburgh’s communities. By strengthening and expanding this collaborative network, we’re supporting the region to create an outdoor recreation economy that is more resilient and inclusive.”

President and CEO of the Outdoor Inclusion Coalition Marcus Shoffner: “Thrive Outside Pittsburgh is about creating opportunities for all youth to confidently explore and thrive outdoors. By uniting diverse stakeholders, we are building a sustainable foundation for equitable access to nature for generations to come.”

Field Marketing Manager at Public Lands/Dick’s Sporting Goods Steven Wood: “By working together, organizational leaders, local youth, and community members will create intentional pathways and meaningful opportunities for all to enjoy outdoor recreation, while also celebrating and protecting our public lands for the next generation.

How Thrive Outside Pittsburgh Builds on Governor Shapiro’s Record of Investing in Outdoor Recreation in Pennsylvania

From day one, Governor Josh Shapiro has made outdoor recreation and tourism a central part of his economic development strategy. In 2023, he launched the Office of Outdoor Recreation to connect Pennsylvania’s public lands, businesses, and workers — and in 2024, created the Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania (OBA PA), a statewide network now implementing a business growth plan shaped by more than 1,000 Pennsylvania companies and industry leaders. When it was launched in 2023, Pennsylvania became the largest state in the nation with a dedicated office focused on the outdoor recreation industry.

Governor Shapiro has prioritized strengthening Pennsylvania’s $19 billion outdoor recreation industry. Since he took office, the industry has grown by 10 percent — adding $2 billion to the state’s economy, nearly 4,000 new jobs, and supporting more than 168,000 jobs overall. Today, outdoor recreation represents 2 percent of the Commonwealth’s GDP and delivers $9 billion in wages and salaries to Pennsylvanians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Governor has made strategic investments to elevate outdoor recreation, transforming it into a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's economy and communities. These efforts are driving economic growth, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities, and creating jobs across the Commonwealth.

