Saxton, PA – A new 1.7-mile connector trail is helping transform Warriors Path State Park into a regional hub for outdoor recreation – boosting local tourism and strengthening Pennsylvania’s $19 billion outdoor recreation economy. Built on a rehabilitated railbed along the Huntingdon and Broad Top Rail Trail, the new section links Warriors Path to the Riddlesburg Trailhead and has already driven a 47 percent increase in park visitation compared to last year.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn visited the park today to celebrate the milestone and highlight its role in Bedford County’s growing outdoor economy.

“This connector trail is a major step in connecting people to nature and growing the outdoor recreation economy in the region,” said Secretary Dunn. “Thank you to the state and local partners who saw the opportunity for Bedford County in developing a well-connected trail system.”

The Commonwealth invested $200,000 to build the new section and awarded an additional $341,550 in grants to acquire, design, and construct the 13-mile Huntingdon and Broad Top Rail Trail. Collaborative support from PennDOT and Broad Top Township helped secure the land and complete the connector trail – a key step in Saxton’s effort to become a designated Trail Town.

“With the completion of this new connector trail, Warriors Path State Park becomes an even better destination for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy Bedford County’s trails and surrounding attractions,” said Kellie Goodman Shaffer, President and CEO of the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce. “These trails connect people to nature, to local businesses, and to the great experiences the region has to offer. This is a proud milestone in making Bedford County a top-tier trail tourism destination in Pennsylvania, and a credit to the forward-thinking local leaders who’ve worked so hard for many years to make the H&BT Rail Trail a reality.”

Saxton connects three regionally important trails, Huntingdon and Broad Top Rail Trail, the Terrace Mountain Trail, and the Huntingdon and Broad Top Mountain Railroad Trail. The trail network a part of Saxton’s initiative to spur economic development through increased outdoor recreation-based tourism.

Warrior’s Path State Park – one of Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks that are free and open to the public – is a 349-acre park that sits near the famous path used by the Iroquois in raids and wars with the Cherokees and other American Indians in southern Pennsylvania. The park offers boating, camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, picnicking, wildlife watching, and more. Its day-use area is open from mid-April through the end of October. At other times of the year, visitors must park near the main gate and walk into the park.

Investing in Trails Supports Pennsylvania’s $19 Billion Outdoor Recreation Economy

Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized strengthening Pennsylvania’s $19 billion outdoor recreation industry. Since he took office, the industry has grown by 10 percent — adding $2 billion to the state’s economy, nearly 4,000 new jobs, and supporting more than 168,000 jobs overall. Today, outdoor recreation represents 2 percent of the Commonwealth’s GDP and delivers $9 billion in wages and salaries to Pennsylvanians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Governor has made strategic investments to elevate outdoor recreation, transforming it into a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's economy and communities. These efforts are driving economic growth, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities, and creating jobs across the Commonwealth.

Trails are critical to supporting Pennsylvania’s $19 billion outdoor recreation economy, connecting people to wonderful natural spaces. In the past two years, the Shapiro Administration has closed four of the Commonwealth’s Top 10 priority trail gaps. DCNR prioritizes its Top 10 Trail Gaps based on the following criteria:

Would connect existing trail sections

Requires construction or rehabilitation of major infrastructure

Has a large funding need, generally over $1 million

Requires interagency coordination

Recent investments to close major trail gaps and support trail projects across Pennsylvania total more than $10 million for 36 trail projects through the Community Conservation Partnership Program (C2P2) announced last fall – part of $79 million for 307 local projects – reinforcing a statewide strategy to expand access to safe, high-quality outdoor recreation. Since 1995, DCNR has invested $1.2 billion in 8,800 outdoor-related projects across Pennsylvania – $79 million for 307 local projects – reinforcing a statewide strategy to expand access to safe, high-quality outdoor recreation.

Building on his creation of the Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation, Governor Shapiro and industry leaders recently announced new steps to help outdoor businesses grow and compete through investments in the Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania (OBAPA).

# # #