Lewisberry, PA – The Shapiro Administration is investing $8 million to enhance the visitor experience at Gifford Pinchot State Park by replacing the campground shower house and restroom facilities with modern, accessible, and family-friendly amenities.

Construction will require full campground closure beginning Tuesday, September 8, 2026, through early 2028. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is replacing existing facilities, which were built in the early 1970s to meet today’s visitor expectations for comfort, accessibility, and convenience.

“Campers at Gifford Pinchot have long enjoyed these parks’ natural beauty, and we’re committed to ensuring their facilities meet the same high standards,” said DCNR State Parks Director John Hallas. “These new amenities will offer cleaner, safer, and more accessible spaces for all visitors. We appreciate the patience of our loyal campers as we make these improvements.”

The campground facility renovation project will consist of:

Demolition of the existing shower house and restroom facilities

Construction of new shower houses and new comfort stations

New family-assist restrooms and ADA accessible restrooms at every facility

ADA parking areas

New paving and accessible paths from campsites to the restrooms

Tree plantings and installation of vegetative swales

Prospective visitors will be unable to book campsites at Gifford Pinchot during the construction. Campers looking for alternate overnight locations should consider nearby Pine Grove Furnace State Park (Gardners, PA) or Codorus State Park (Hanover, PA). Visit DCNR’s website for information about campsites in other state parks.

Day use areas will remain open to visitors and activities such as biking, boating, disc golf, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, picnicking, swimming, wildlife watching, and other recreational activities will still be accessible to the public.

By investing in improvements overnight accommodations, DCNR is fulfilling a goal of the state park strategic plan, Penn’s Parks for All, to explore new and more modern types of overnight facilities that respond to shifts in camping interests.

Pennsylvania state parks now offer a wide range of overnight accommodations, including tent and glamping sites; RV full-service sites; yurts; rustic cabins with fireplaces and modern cabins with heat and bathrooms; and the eco-lodge The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle in Centre County.

Since January 2023, the Shapiro Administration has committed $120 million to modernize state parks and forests through critical infrastructure improvements. Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized investments that improve Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, grow the outdoor recreation economy, and enhance quality of life for residents. Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania generates $19 billion annually and supports more than 168,000 jobs.

Gifford Pinchot State Park provides one of the largest state park campgrounds in the Commonwealth, with 289 reservable sites. The campground typically opens each season in mid-April and closes in late October.

Project updates will be provided, as available, on the Gifford Pinchot State Park website.

