Elverson, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration announced the debut of Pennsylvania’s first-ever glamping accommodations in state parks – offering visitors new ways to enjoy the outdoors with comfort and style.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn joined Timberline Glamping Company at French Creek State Park to talk about the expansion, which will add 61 glamping sites across eight state parks in scenic regions throughout the Commonwealth. Online reservations are now open for Spring 2026.

Glamping — short for “glamorous camping” — combines the classic Pennsylvania camping experience with modern amenities like real beds, electricity, and climate control.

“This new offering is another way we’re ensuring that our state parks remain welcoming and enjoyable for all Pennsylvanians,” said Secretary Dunn. “By transforming underused campsites into beautiful glamping experiences, we’re expanding overnight options in a way that’s affordable, sustainable, and beneficial to local communities. These are truly places where adventure feels like home.”

This marks Timberline’s first venture in the Northeast — and Pennsylvania will now host more Timberline glamping locations than any other state.

“Pennsylvania has always been where families come to connect with nature and each other around campfires and under the stars,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Tourism Office. “Now, with glamping, we’re expanding that tradition to welcome travelers who want the magic of the outdoors with modern comfort and convenience.”

What Visitors Can Expect

Each Timberline glamping site features safari-style tents with real beds, heat and air conditioning, lighting, décor, and outdoor seating. Each park with glamping sites will include one ADA-accessible tent, ensuring access for all visitors.

Guests can book one-night weekday stays or two-night weekend and holiday stays, with check-in at 3:00 PM and check-out at 10:00 AM.

Add-ons include local experiences, firewood bundles, games, and gourmet s’mores kits, connecting visitors with local communities and businesses.

Reservations open today, October 7, for spring through fall 2026.

Visit DCNR’s “Stay the Night” webpage or go directly to timberlineglamping.com to book.

Where to Stay

Glamping reservations are now open at the following eight state parks, with availability based on each park’s season:

Poe Valley – March 27–December 12

– March 27–December 12 Hills Creek – May 1–October 17

– May 1–October 17 Laurel Hill – April 10–October 17

– April 10–October 17 Pymatuning – April 10–October 31

– April 10–October 31 Codorus – April 10–October 31

– April 10–October 31 French Creek

Loop A – March 6–December 31 (first all-season glamping site in the Northeast)

Loop B – April 24–October 31

Hickory Run – April 10–October 17

– April 10–October 17 Promised Land – May 1–October 11

Under this collaboration, DCNR will receive a flat rate plus a share of revenue from Timberline’s operations, generating funds for additional park improvements. Timberline also works with local vendors to offer regionally sourced products and experiences, strengthening connections between parks and surrounding communities.

By expanding overnight accommodations, DCNR is fulfilling a goal of the state park strategic plan, Penn’s Parks for All, to explore new types of overnight facilities that respond to shifts in camping interests.

Pennsylvania state parks now offer a wide range of overnight accommodations, including tent and glamping sites; RV full-service sites; yurts; rustic cabins with fireplaces and modern cabins with heat and bathrooms; and the eco-lodge The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle in Centre County.

“We believe that time spent in the great outdoors with family and friends can create some of life’s most meaningful memories,” said Timberline Glamping Company Co-Owners Nathan and Rebeka Self. “We are passionate about creating beautiful, truly unique, and unforgettable spaces, where people can explore our incredible State Parks, without sacrificing comfort, luxury, and style. We believe in the traditional camping experience happening outside while the convenience of modern amenities happens inside our accommodations. Each of our locations offer add-ons and experiences unique to that location, which means each guest can truly customize their stay.”

All Timberline glamping tents are made in the USA using materials crafted by American manufacturers in Denver, Colorado.

Pennsylvania’s Public Lands are Still Open. Still Awesome.

The launch of glamping supports DCNR’s “Still Open. Still Awesome.” initiative, highlighting the Commonwealth’s commitment to accessible, affordable, and innovative outdoor recreation while the federal government shutters or limits services at its parks and public lands.

Plan Your Great American Getaway

With the launch of Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, the Commonwealth is highlighting its status as a premier outdoor recreation destination. Public lands offer a wide range of outdoor activities spanning from ATV riding to whitewater boating. Visit DCNR’s website for more information about what to do at state parks and where to go on public lands, including local parks and for scenic views. DCNR encourages Pennsylvanians to check its Calendar of Events for seasonal programming happening across the state.

With more than 14,000 miles of trails, 6,400 local parks, 124 state parks, and 2.2 million acres of forest land, all of which are free and open to the public, Pennsylvania boasts one of the largest public trail systems in the eastern U.S. — positioning the Commonwealth as a leader in four-season recreation, and a hub for active tourism.

