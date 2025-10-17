Wellsboro, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration marked the completion of the Pine Creek Rail Trail Northern Extension in the Pennsylvania Wilds, connecting the Borough of Wellsboro to the 62-mile Pine Creek Rail Trail and closing the fifth Top 10 Trail Gap under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership. This new three-mile connection strengthens access to Pennsylvania’s trail network while supporting local businesses, tourism, and community recreation.

Critical investments from Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and Department of Transportation (PennDOT) – $3.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively – made the project possible, ensuring a safe, direct route between Wellsboro’s downtown shops, restaurants, hotels, and the nationally recognized rail trail.

“This trail connection is a perfect example of how state and local collaboration can deliver real value to communities,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “It not only closes a major gap in our trail network but also strengthens Wellsboro as a destination for outdoor recreation. We’re proud to support projects that connect people to nature and enhances local economies.”

A visitor center at the northern terminus of the extension is set to open to the public this fall, and will feature community displays, local businesses, trail resources, and local history.

“Transportation is about making connections, both literally and figuratively and when it’s completed, this project will do both,” said PennDOT District 3 Executive Eric High. “PennDOT was proud to collaborate with our partners on this project, and it’s a great reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together.”

The Pine Creek Rail Trail Northern Extension is the result of close collaboration among DCNR, PennDOT, Tioga County’s Planning Department, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC), and local municipalities.

“The Pine Creek Rail Trail Extension is a shining example of what can be accomplished through strong partnerships and a shared vision,” said Tioga County Commissioner Marc Rice. “From the very beginning, this project has been guided by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ commitment to expanding outdoor recreation and connecting communities through Pennsylvania’s trail network.”

Pennsylvania boasts 14,000 miles of trails, and the Commonwealth is working toward the goal of ensuring every Pennsylvanian lives within 10 minutes of a trail. DCNR is investing in strategic projects that expand trail access, connect communities, and drive economic growth, focusing on the Top 10 Trail Gaps that:

Connect existing trail sections

Require major infrastructure construction or rehabilitation

Have significant funding needs, generally over $1 million

Require interagency coordination

The four previous Top 10 Trail Gaps closed under the Shapiro Administration are: the Bridge Street Crossing on the D&L Trail in Bucks County, the South Bethlehem Greenway connection in Northampton County, the Brady Tunnel in Clarion County, and the Musser Gap Trail link in Rothrock State Forest in Centre County.

DCNR has now added two new gaps to its Top 10 list:

Three Rivers Heritage Trail between Etna and Millvale boroughs

Armstrong Trail in Allegheny Township.

Investing in Trails Powers Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Economy

Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized strengthening Pennsylvania’s $19 billion outdoor recreation industry. Since he took office, the industry has grown by 10 percent — adding $2 billion to the state’s economy, nearly 4,000 new jobs, and supporting more than 168,000 jobs overall. Today, outdoor recreation represents 2 percent of the Commonwealth’s GDP and delivers $9 billion in wages and salaries to Pennsylvanians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Governor has made strategic investments to elevate outdoor recreation, transforming it into a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's economy and communities. These efforts are driving economic growth, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities, and creating jobs across the Commonwealth.

Recent investments include more than $10 million for 36 trail projects through DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), part of a broader $79 million investment in 307 local recreation and conservation projects across the Commonwealth. Since 1995, DCNR has invested $1.2 billion in 8,800 outdoor-focused projects.

DCNR is currently accepting nominations for the 2026 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year, a competition that celebrates the best of the Commonwealth’s world-class outdoor recreation network and the communities that support it.

Find more information about expanding land and trail networks on the DCNR website.

