Harrisburg, PA – A park manager with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) who helped to save the life of a swimmer at Tobyhanna State Park in northeastern Pennsylvania has been recognized by Governor Josh Shapiro with a Governor’s Award for Excellence.

DCNR Park Manager Justin Waid was honored for his actions on the evening of July 7, 2024, during a critical emergency when a swimmer went underwater at the lake and failed to resurface.

A DCNR Ranger promptly responded, pulling the victim from the water. Although off-duty, Waid arrived on the scene and without hesitation, joined the ranger and an EMT in providing critical emergency care. Together, they administered CPR, used an AED, and maintained the victim’s airway until emergency medical services arrived. Their calm, coordinated efforts were instrumental in the victim’s successful resuscitation, and full recovery without neurological deficits.

“Though newly appointed — just six weeks prior — Justin demonstrated extraordinary leadership and composure in a chaotic, high-pressure situation,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “His willingness to step up while off duty, combined with his expert response, went far beyond the typical responsibilities of a park manager. His actions not only saved a life but also reinforced the vital role of state park personnel in community safety.”

Following the incident, Waid worked tirelessly to strengthen partnerships with local emergency responders and fire departments, earning respect from community leaders and legislators alike.

“This incident is just one example of the many challenges and emergency situations that state park staff are faced with every day,” Dunn said. “Courage, skill, and commitment are some of many attributes that Justin exemplifies making him dedicated to ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all visitors.”

Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forestland are open year-round with free entry — making them an affordable, accessible Great American Getaway for residents and visitors alike. State park managers are responsible for the overall administration, operation, maintenance, and recreation within a state park. This includes overseeing park facilities, visitor services, environmental programs, and public safety. They also manage park staff, develop operational plans, and ensure compliance with park rules and regulations.

Tobyhanna State Park is in scenic Monroe and Wayne counties. The 5,440-acre park includes the 170-acre Tobyhanna Lake. Visit DCNR’s website for more information about state parks, events, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

The Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize individuals and groups of state employees for exemplary job performance or service that reflects initiative, leadership, innovation, and increased efficiency. Waid is one of 99 employees from nine agencies who were honored at a ceremony this week by Governor Shapiro for exceptional accomplishments in 2024.

# # #