Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is celebrating a major recognition for Pennsylvania’s outdoor spaces: Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County has been ranked the best state park in the nation for affordable adventure by HomeToGo 2025 State Parks Index. “Waterfalls roar and trails wind through rugged gorges in this slice of the Alleghenies. Known for its natural waterslides and the scenic Youghiogheny River, 2025’s top state park is a veritable playground for hikers, rafters, and travelers chasing untamed landscapes,” according to what HomeToGo shared in its 2025 rankings.

Eight other parks managed by DCNR were in the top 100 of the list. Those parks are:

Caledonia, Franklin and Adams counties (19th)

Black Moshannon, Centre County (24th)

Cook Forest, Clarion, Forest, and Jefferson counties (26th)

Worlds End, Sullivan County (30th)

Presque Isle, Erie County (39th)

Bald Eagle, Centre County (45th)

Parker Dam, Clearfield County (56th)

Cherry Springs, Potter County (95th)

“It is wonderful to have the value of Ohiopyle and our state parks recognized in this way,” said State Parks Director John Hallas, who previously managed Ohiopyle. “Our system is second to none and we appreciate the word getting out about several of the state parks in our system. I encourage the public to check out these parks and the rest of our amazing public lands for a fun, affordable adventure.”

Visit DCNR’s website for a map of the nine parks with descriptions of their unique features. Pennsylvania tied with Texas with nine total parks included in the top 100.

Pennsylvania State Parks: “Still Open. Still Awesome.”

To encourage more residents and visitors to explore Pennsylvania’s natural beauty, DCNR also launched the “Still Open. Still Awesome.” initiative, reinforcing the Commonwealth’s commitment to accessible and affordable outdoor experiences while the federal government shutters some of its campsites.

The eight of the nine parks ranking in the top 100 all saw an increase in camping reservations comparing March 1 to July 31, 2024, to March 1 to July 31, 2025, with the exception of Presque Isle State Park where camping is not permitted:

Ohiopyle: 15 percent increase

Caledonia: 4 percent increase

Black Moshannon: 22 percent increase

Cook Forest: 1 percent increase

Worlds End: 12 percent increase

Bald Eagle: 12 percent increase

Parker Dam: 0.5 percent increase

Cherry Springs: 15 percent increase

Plan Your Great American Getaway

With the launch of Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, the Commonwealth is highlighting its status as a premier outdoor recreation destination. Campsites and lodging at state parks can be reserved online at visitPAparks.com or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Many state parks have weekday availability and offer lower rates during non-peak times. DCNR relaunched its gift certificate program, available online and at park offices, which can be used for lodging reservations, pavilion rentals, and state-operated retail purchases.

Public lands offer a wide range of outdoor activities spanning from ATV riding to whitewater boating. Visit DCNR’s website for more information about what to do at state parks and where to go on public lands, including local parks and for scenic views. DCNR encourages Pennsylvanians to check its Calendar of Events for seasonal programming happening across the state.

With more than 12,000 miles of trails, 6,400 local parks, 124 state parks, and 2.2 million acres of forest land, Pennsylvania boasts one of the largest public trail systems in the eastern U.S. — positioning the Commonwealth as a leader in four-season recreation, a hub for active tourism.

State Parks Support a Growing Outdoor Economy

From day one, Governor Josh Shapiro has made strategic investments to elevate outdoor recreation, transforming it into a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's economy and communities. These efforts are driving economic growth, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities, and creating jobs across the Commonwealth.

The outdoor recreation industry contributed $19 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy in 2023 — representing 2 percent of the state’s GDP and marking a 10 percent increase over the previous year. The sector supports more than 168,000 jobs and generates $9 billion in wages, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

As DCNR marks its 30th anniversary in 2025, the Shapiro Administration remains focused on delivering safe, welcoming, and well-maintained public lands for all. Whether you're exploring a scenic overlook, casting a line into a quiet lake, or spending the night in a state park — Pennsylvania’s parks and forests are ready for your next adventure.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about state parks, events, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

