State College, PA – Yesterday, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn joined trail volunteers and local officials to officially open the first 7.5 mile stretch of the new Musser Gap Trail in Rothrock State Forest, Centre County — marking a significant step toward developing approximately 50 new miles of sustainable trails that will connect communities and provide outdoor adventure in Centre and Huntingdon counties.

DCNR invested $2.4 million in land acquisitions, trail development, and extending the Musser Gap Trail. This effort is made possible through key partnerships with the Rothrock Trail Alliance (RTA), ClearWater Conservancy, local governments, The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, and other private supporters.

The long-term vision is a 50-mile loop system of natural-surface, sustainable biking, hiking, and equestrian paths that connect with hundreds of existing miles of trails throughout Rothrock State Forest. Sustainable trails are designed to minimize environmental impact, resist erosion, and reduce maintenance needs, while providing a safe, enjoyable experience and balancing long-term ecological health, climate resilience, and economic and recreational sustainability.

“The Musser Gap Trail is a powerful example of what we can achieve when passionate communities, public agencies, and local organizations come together with a shared vision,” said Secretary Dunn. “Investing in sustainable trails like this connects people to nature and strengthens Pennsylvania’s $19 billion outdoor recreation economy. We are proud to work with partners who recognize that outdoor access and economic vitality go hand in hand.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by RTA, marked the completion of Phase 1 and the start of Phase 2, which will add another 11 miles of trail. The event included remarks from Secretary Dunn and other state and local officials, announcements of trail names, and updates on future trail development plans, including extensions toward Whipple Dam and Greenwood Furnace state parks.

The 7.5-mile Phase 1 trail, constructed by DirtSculpt and now open to the public, connects the Musser Gap Trailhead to Pine Swamp Road. A soft opening and trail naming contest launched in mid-June, engaging local trail users and the community.

Construction of Phase 2 began on June 4 by Appalachian Dirt. It will extend the trail by 11 miles from Hubler Gap toward Whipple Dam State Park, continuing the vision of connecting communities through outdoor recreation.

"The Centre County Commissioners want to thank the Governor and DCNR staff for seeing the value of this project, which will extend the Musser Gap trails by dozens of miles, making attractions spread throughout Rothrock State Forest more accessible for our outdoor-loving community,” said the Centre County Board of Commissioners — Chair Mark Higgins, Amber Concepcion, and Steven G. Dershem — in a joint statement. “We want to encourage the public to come out and take advantage of these developments. Hit the hiking trails for the first time. Refamiliarize yourself with old paths that have been extended. Go for a swim. Take a ride or hike. Hop in a kayak. Take this opportunity to do what helps you connect with the vast, stunning nature surrounding us!"

“Rothrock Trail Alliance is excited to open our first 7.5 miles of trail to the public. We are thankful we have community and government support for this large-scale natural surface trail infrastructure project,” said Jay Ziegler, President of Rothrock Trail Alliance. “RTA is looking forward continuing and fulfilling the goals of Commonwealth’s 2018 trail assessment of Rothrock State Forest and bringing sustainable trails and recreational connectivity to the surrounding areas.”

“We are thrilled about the expanded recreational opportunities these new trails bring to the region and grateful to DCNR and the Rothrock Trail Alliance for their leadership in making this vision a reality,” said Mike Toolan, Musser Gap Conservation Director for Penn State’s Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center. “Penn State’s Musser Gap Greenway continues to serve as a connection between the Centre Region community and the vast natural resources of Rothrock State Forest, including this newly created access to the Whipple Dam area.”

“Musser Gap is poised to become one of Happy Valley’s must-do hiking destinations. The views are stunning in every season, and the trail offers a perfect mix of challenge and accessibility for visitors and locals alike. Just minutes from Downtown State College, it’s a rare opportunity to feel totally immersed in nature while still being close to the communities of Boalsburg, Pine Grove Mills, and State College,” said Edward Stoddard, Communications Director for The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. “Whether you’re looking to break a sweat, spot wildlife, or simply enjoy a peaceful walk across the scenic brook bridge, Musser Gap delivers. As part of the Centre of Adventure in Pennsylvania, Musser Gap is another shining example of the unforgettable outdoor experiences you’ll find in Happy Valley."

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has made strategic investments to elevate outdoor recreation as a key driver of Pennsylvania’s economy and quality of life. In 2023 alone, the state’s outdoor recreation industry contributed $19 billion to the economy — a 10 percent increase from the year prior — supporting over 168,000 jobs and generating $9 billion in wages, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Through DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program, the Shapiro Administration is supporting projects that create new parks, rehabilitate green spaces, build trails, and protect natural resources across the Commonwealth. Last fall, the program awarded more than $79 million to 307 local projects — reinforcing a statewide strategy to expand access to safe, high-quality outdoor recreation.

Under the Governor’s leadership, DCNR has also helped close four of the Commonwealth’s Top 10 priority trail gaps in just the past two years. The Shapiro Administration has set a goal of ensuring that every Pennsylvanian lives within 10 minutes of a trail. With more than 12,000 miles of trails, Pennsylvania is home to one of the largest public trail systems in the eastern U.S. — positioning the Commonwealth as a leader in four-season outdoor recreation, a destination for active tourism, and making it The Great American Getaway.

Rothrock Trail Alliance is seeking volunteers to assist in a variety of ways, including trail finish work, website maintenance, social media, capital campaign support, membership tracking, communications, and more.

Rothrock State Forest is named for Dr. Joseph Trimble Rothrock, a native of Mifflin County and the Commonwealth’s first forestry commissioner. He is recognized as the “Father of Forestry” in Pennsylvania. Rothrock State Forest comprises 96,975 acres that spread across the rugged ridges Huntingdon, Centre, and Mifflin counties.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information on Rothrock State Forest and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

