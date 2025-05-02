Fayetteville, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn visited Michaux State Forest in Cumberland County to survey the burn site of the Thompson Hollow and Hammonds Rocks wildfires. The Governor thanked firefighters, first responders, and local officials who worked tirelessly to contain and manage the fires, and he visited the Incident Command Center to hear firsthand about the challenges crews faced on the front lines.

The wildfires in Michaux State Forest are now largely under control: the Thompson Hollow Fire is 80 percent contained, and the Hammonds Rocks Fire is fully contained. Crews continue to patrol the area and conduct mop-up operations to extinguish any remaining hot spots and ensure the fire does not spread further. Combined, the two fires have burned more than 2,500 acres.

“Here in Michaux State Forest, we’ve seen outstanding leadership from DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry, who led the response with skill and determination — and they were supported by an extraordinary team of career and volunteer firefighters from across the region,” said Governor Shapiro. “We are incredibly grateful for the bravery and professionalism of our firefighters and first responders. These men and women run toward danger, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities, our forests, and our way of life. I’ve seen the very best of Pennsylvania’s fire service in action, and I’m committed to making sure the Commonwealth continues to have their backs – ensuring they have the tools, training, and support needed to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget includes critical investments to strengthen fire departments and protect communities across the Commonwealth, including a new $30 million competitive grant program to fund equipment, staffing, and local needs; a pilot program to encourage municipal cooperation and shared resources; and annual cancer screenings for firefighters to address job-related health risks.

During the visit, Secretary Dunn provided updates on the firefighting operations over the past week. DCNR leads the Commonwealth’s wildfire response efforts, coordinating the work of department staff, local fire departments, and volunteers. More than 175 personnel from 159 local fire departments across Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties supported suppression efforts, alongside Cumberland County Emergency Operations, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

“Preventing and managing wildfires is a critical responsibility of DCNR as the caretakers of Pennsylvania’s forests,” said Secretary Dunn. “But we couldn’t do it without the dedicated support of our local fire departments and first responders. We are grateful for Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget, which will help ensure that these firefighters continue to have the resources they need to help protect our communities.”

With active firefighting efforts winding down, DCNR is beginning the next phase: long-term recovery and restoration of the burned forest tracts. Fortunately, no structures were lost, though two personnel were treated for dehydration and smoke inhalation. As of today, approximately 30 personnel remain on-site to support recovery efforts. Visitors to Michaux State Forest are urged to avoid entering burned areas as restoration work continues.

DCNR continues to emphasize the importance of wildfire prevention, particularly during the dry spring months when fire danger remains high. Find up-to-date information about the status of the wildfires on the Commonwealth’s dedicated website. Learn more about wildfire prevention and management on the DCNR website. To support tree plantings in Pennsylvania to help restore forests, donate online to the Keystone Tree Fund.

DCNR manages Pennsylvania's 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forestland, with sustainability at the core of its stewardship.

