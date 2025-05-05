The Department of Corrections (DOC) Bureau of Community Corrections (BCC) was established in the early 1970s to operate community corrections centers for actively-serving inmates who were nearing their release from state prison. The first state-operated center opened in Philadelphia on July 19, 1971. The goal was to assist individuals in their transition back into society by allowing them to reestablish family connections, continue programming and to obtain employment. After a period of time, the inmates were paroled from the center to the community.

BCC operates state-run community corrections centers (CCCs) and contracts with private entities, called community contract facilities (CCFs) throughout the commonwealth. These residential facilities focus on supportive, transitional and accountable reentry by positively influencing individual behavior through professional interactions.

Incentives are earned by residents who demonstrate pro-social behavior and complete reentry-focused goals. This model incorporates supportive staff contacts, reentry services, workshops and peer support to assist with goal development/completion and successful transition home. Specific residential services are available for veterans and reentrants in recovery from a substance use disorder or mental health diagnosis. Watch this video to learn more about the Bureau of Community Corrections.

Facilities

Community Corrections Center (CCC): A residential facility operated directly by the Bureau of Community Corrections to provide residential and treatment services to certain reentrants

Community Contract Facility (CCF): A residential facility operated by a private or public entity contracted to provide residential housing and services to reentrants

Vision Statement

Successful Reentry

BCC supports the DOC’s mission by ensuring that all commonwealth and contract employees provide an environment where security and treatment services positively impacts the behavior of individuals assigned to its care. Successful reentry enhances public safety, reduces recidivism and is fiscally responsible.

Service

BCC is dedicated to meeting the needs of returning citizens in its care in a professional manner and to assist these individuals in becoming contributing members of society. It continues to offer individual counseling and group programming and make appropriate referrals to community service providers.

Safety

BCC provides safe transitional living quarters by utilizing sound security and search practices to detect contraband and to redirect individuals who engage in behaviors that impede their reentry.