    Inmate Commissary Lists

    See what items are available for inmates to purchase.

    Inmates in state correctional institutions may purchase items from facility commissaries. These stores carry items like food, beverages, personal items, clothing, and more.

    Commissaries are operated by Pennsylvania Correctional Industries.

    An inmate's custody level determines the items they are permitted to purchase. See the table below for catalogs by custody level.

    While family and friends cannot order from the commissary directly, they can send money to inmates to make purchases.

    They also can order a special package once a quarter to be delivered through the commissary. Package orders can be placed through Keefe Group's website.

    Male Commissary CatalogsFemale Commissary Catalogs
    Male Disciplinary CustodyFemale Disciplinary Custody
    Male Diagnostic Classification CenterFemale Diagnostic Classification Center
    Male Administrative CustodyFemale Administrative Custody
    Male Quehanna General PopulationFemale Quehanna General Population
    Male Quehanna Boot CampFemale Quehanna Boot Camp
    Male Modified Loss of CommissaryFemale Modified Loss of Commissary
    Male Long-Term Administrative CustodyFemale Long-Term Administrative Custody
    Male General PopulationFemale General Population
    Male General Population - No Nicotine 
    Male General Population - No Detergent 