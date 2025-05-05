Inmate Commissary Lists

Inmates in state correctional institutions may purchase items from facility commissaries. These stores carry items like food, beverages, personal items, clothing, and more.

Commissaries are operated by Pennsylvania Correctional Industries.

An inmate's custody level determines the items they are permitted to purchase. See the table below for catalogs by custody level.

While family and friends cannot order from the commissary directly, they can send money to inmates to make purchases.

They also can order a special package once a quarter to be delivered through the commissary. Package orders can be placed through Keefe Group's website.