Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The following are research projects currently under review:

    Vol 14, No 1 - (7/11) Reviews (Justice Reinvestment to policing, voluntary max-outs, "criminological theory" series part 3)

    Vol 13, No 2 - (8/10) Reviews (Reinforcing Positive Behavior curriculum, "criminological theory" series part 2, and prison gang management)
    Vol 13, No 1 - (3/10) Reviews ("When Brute Force Fails" book review; redemption; special section on theory)

    Vol 12, No 4 - (12/09) PADOC Evaluations (COR Evaluation)
    Vol 12, No 3 - (11/09) CJDATS Project
    Vol 12, No 2 - (7/09)  PA DOC Evaluations (TC Outcome Evaluations)
    Vol 12, No 1 - (4/09)  Psychopathy  

    Vol 11, No 4 - (12/08)  Article Reviews (sexual victimization of female offenders, CCTV monitoring, mandatory treatment and private prisons) 
    Vol 11, No 3 - (9/08)  PADOC Evaluations (Pilot CBT Programs)  
    Vol 11, No 2 - (7/08)  Article Reviews (gender responsive treatment, principles of effective intervention, family structure and crime and mentoring) 
    Vol 11, No 1 - (1/08)  Article Reviews (sex offenders, desistance, boot camps and prison violence) 
     
    Vol 10, No 4 - (12/07)  Prison Rape and Sexual Assault 
    Vol 10, No 3 - (10/07)  Correctional Population Projections 
    Vol 10, No 2 - (7/07)  Article Reviews (sentencing reform, batterer counseling, and special section on self control theory) 
    Vol 10, No 1 - (5/07)  Article Reviews (female offender reentry, assessment at sentencing and parenting programs) 
     
    Vol 9, No 4 - (12/06)  PADOC Parole Violator Study (phase 2 results) 
    Vol 9, No 3 - (10/06)  Article Reviews (sex offenders, prison industries and reentry) 
    Vol 9, No 2 - (9/06)  Article Reviews (boot camps, reentry programs and drug courts) 
    Vol 9, No 1 - (6/06)  Article Reviews (cognitive-behavioral treatment, prison misconducts and disorder, and female treatment programs) 

    Vol 8, No 4 - (12/05)  Article Reviews (cognitive-behavioral treatment and parole programming) 
    Vol 8, No 3 - (11/05)  Article Reviews (sex offender treatment, employment programs, electronic monitoring, experimental research in criminology, and principles of effective treatment) 
    Vol 8, No 2 - (9/05)  PA DOC Evaluation (LDD) 
    Vol 8, No 1 - (7/05) PADOC Parole Violator Study (phase 1 results) 
     
    Vol 7, No 4: - (12/04) Article Reviews (risk principle, female offenders, sex offenders, cognitive-behavioral evaluation) 
    Vol 7, No 3: - (10/04) Article Reviews (Sex Offenders, Sentencing Guidelines, Reentry, Criminal Career Research) 
    Vol 7, No 2: - (7/04) PA DOC Evaluations (RSAT Process and Outcome Evaluations) 
    Vol 7, No 1: - (4/04) AOD Evaluations 
      
    Vol 6, No 4: - (12/03) PA DOC Evaluations (AOD Outcome Eval, Education) 
    Vol 6, No 3: - (9/03) PA DOC Evaluations (COR) 
    Vol 6, No 2: - (6/03) PA DOC Evaluations (YAO, LDD) 
    Vol 6, No 1: - (3/03) PA DOC Evaluations (AOD Process Eval) 
     
    Vol 5, No 4: - (12/02) Community-Based Corrections/Reentry 
    Vol 5, No 3: - (9/02) Young Adult Offender Issues 
    Vol 5, No 2: - (6/02) Inmate Motivation for Treatment 
    Vol 5, No 1: - (5/02) Inmate Reentry 
      
    Vol 4, No 4: - (12/01) Inmate Assessment 
    Vol 4, No 3: - (12/01) Correctional Education  
    Vol 4, No 2: - (8/01) Therapeutic Communities  
    Vol 4, No 1: - (7/01) What Works and Sex Offender Treatment 
      
    Vol 3, No 3: - (10/00) Inmate Reentry  
    Vol 3, No 1 & 2: - (7/00) Drug Treatment Outcomes 
      
    Vol 2, No 4: - (12/99) Article Reviews (Female Offenders, Cognitive Behavioral Treatment, AOD Treatment, Sex Offenders, Shock Incarceration)  
    Vol 2, No 3: - (11/99) Article Reviews (What Works Book Review, AOD Treatment Implementation, Lifestyle Change Program, Responsibility Model)  
    Vol 2, No 2: - (7/99) Article Reviews (TC Evaluation, Prison Privatization, Corrections Performance Measures, Parenting Program)  
    Vol 2, No 1: - (3/99) Article Reviews (Violence Prevention, Leadership in Corrections, Assessment and Screening, HIV/AIDS, U.S. Sentencing Policy)   
     
    Vol 1, No 4: - (12/98) Article Reviews (Program Evaluation, AOD Treatment, HIV Prevention in TCs, Prison Chaplains, Prisoner Litigation)  
    Vol 1, No 3: - (10/98) Article Reviews (Shock Incarceration, Alternatives to Incarceration, HIV/AIDS, AOD Assessment, Inmate Misconducts)  
    Vol 1, No 2: - (7/98) Article Reviews (Boot Camps, Healthcare, Inmate Misconducts, AOD Assessment, Attitudes Towards Treatment, Inmate Victimization)  
    Vol 1, No 1: - (3/98) Article Reviews (AOD Treatment, Sex Offenders, Predicting Prison Misconducts, Young Adult Offenders, Female Criminal Thinking Styles)