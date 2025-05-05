PCI operates a garment factory at SCI Greene that employs three staff members and 65 inmates. The factory produces jeans, denim release coats, sweatshirts, sweatpants, sweatshorts, jumpsuits, and laundry bags for use at state institutions. PCI also produces all staff hats, including garrison hats.

Community Work Program (CWP)

The SCI Greene CWP crew completes work for local nonprofit organizations.

Reentry Service Office

In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic education

Adult Basic Education

English as a Second Language

Business Education

Individual Mobile Education Program

Vocational programs

Carpentry

Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration

Inmate programs