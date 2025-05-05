Contact
Facility address
169 Progress Drive
Waynesburg, PA 15370
724-852-2902
Inmate mail address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility information
- Current inmate population
- Acres inside perimeter: 44
- Acres outside perimeter: 84
- Operational structures: 33
- Housing units: 11
- Average number of employees: 670
- Special features: Residential treatment unit, diversionary treatment unit, secure residential treatment unit, step-down unit, management control unit, intensive management unit
More about SCI Greene
PA Correctional Industries (PCI)
PCI operates a garment factory at SCI Greene that employs three staff members and 65 inmates. The factory produces jeans, denim release coats, sweatshirts, sweatpants, sweatshorts, jumpsuits, and laundry bags for use at state institutions. PCI also produces all staff hats, including garrison hats.
Community Work Program (CWP)
The SCI Greene CWP crew completes work for local nonprofit organizations.
Reentry Service Office
In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic education
- Adult Basic Education
- English as a Second Language
- Business Education
- Individual Mobile Education Program
Vocational programs
- Carpentry
- Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration
Inmate programs
- Victim Awareness Program
- Money Smart
- Pathways to Success
- Correspondence Courses
- Read to Your Child
- Substance Use Disorder Program (SUD)
- Violence Prevention
- Thinking for a Change
- Batterer’s Intervention
- Inside Out Dad
- Long-Term Offenders Program
- Back on Track-Inside (BOTI)
- Canine Partners for Life Program (CPL)
- Superintendent: Randy Evans
- Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Mark DiAlesandro
- Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Stephen Buzas
- Business Manager: Tiffany Pauley
- Superintendent's Assistant: Mindy Andreetti
SCI Greene began negotiations with Greene County Redevelopment Authority on Nov. 15, 1990, to buy property for a 1,000-bed maximum-security prison. The 128-acre site, known as the Allison Tract, is in Franklin Township in Waynesburg, Pa.
The lease for the institution site was signed on May 7, 1991. Groundbreaking started on Oct. 29, 1991, and the institution was dedicated on Nov. 9, 1993. The first inmates arrived on Jan. 3, 1994.
Construction finished in March 1999 on two new housing units within the perimeter.