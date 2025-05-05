Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Budget Documents

    View DOC budget information since 2011.

    Fiscal Year 2025-2026

    DOC Budget Testimony 25-26
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2024
    BCC Annual Statistics Fact Sheet 2024

    Fiscal Year 2024-2025
    DOC Budget Testimony 24-25
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2023
    BCC Annual Statistics Fact Sheet 2023

    Fiscal Year 2023-2024
    DOC Budget Testimony 23-24
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2022

    Fiscal Year 2022-2023
    DOC Budget Testimony 22-23
    Budget Request 22-23
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2021

    Fiscal Year 2021-2022
    DOC Budget Testimony 21-22
    Budget Request 21-22
    COVID-19 Staff Experiences
    Inmate Cost per Day
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2020

    Fiscal Year 2020-2021
    DOC Budget Testimony 20-21
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2019 

    Fiscal Year 2019-2020
    DOC Budget Testimony 19-20
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2018

    Fiscal Year 2018-2019
    DOC Budget Testimony 18-19
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2017

    Fiscal Year 2017-2018
    DOC Budget Testimony 17-18
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2016

    Fiscal Year 2016-2017
    DOC Budget Testimony 16-17
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2015

    Fiscal Year 2015-2016
    DOC Budget Testimony 15-16
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2014

    Fiscal Year 2014-2015
    DOC Budget Testimony 14-15
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2013

    Fiscal Year 2013-2014
    DOC Budget Testimony 13-14
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2012

    Fiscal Year 2012-2013
    DOC Budget Testimony 12-13
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2011

    Fiscal Year 2011-2012
    DOC Budget Testimony 11-12
    Inmate Profile Year-End 2010