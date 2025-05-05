The items below are a summary and do not include all legal aspects of the State Drug Treatment Program (SDTP). Please see 61 Pa.C.S. Ch. 41 for specifics.

Summary of Statutory Eligibility

A person who has not been designated by the sentencing court as ineligible and who:

Has undergone an assessment performed by the DOC, which assessment has concluded that the person needs drug and alcohol addiction treatment and would benefit from commitment to the State Drug Treatment Program (SDTP) and that placement in the SDTP would be appropriate.

Is sentenced to a term of confinement under the jurisdiction of the DOC, the true minimum of which is not more than five years where the person is within two years of completing the person's controlling minimum term.

The term shall not include a person who:

is subject to a sentence the calculation of which includes an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon.

has been convicted or adjudicated delinquent of any crime listed under 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 97 Subch. H (relating to registration of sexual offenders) or I (relating to continued registration of sexual offenders)

has a current conviction or a prior conviction within the past ten years for 18 Pa.C.S. § 2502 (relating to murder), drug trafficking as defined in this section or a crime of violence as defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 9714(g) (relating to sentences for second or subsequent offenses) or criminal attempt, criminal solicitation or criminal conspiracy to commit any of these offenses.

Other Considerations

The judge shall:

consider the position of a victim of the crime, as advised by the prosecuting attorney, on whether to exclude the person from eligibility for placement in the SDTP

exclude the person from eligibility if the prosecuting attorney opposes eligibility.

note on the sentencing order if a person has been excluded from eligibility for the SDTP.

Current DOC Considerations

Psychological Evaluation

Unit Team Support

Behavioral Considerations

Review of certain crimes, even if not exclusionary by statute

Time left until minimum sentence

Must have at least 24 months to maximum date

Open charges, detainers or warrant issues

Consecutive probation/Special Probation: The court may sentence an eligible person to a consecutive period of probation. This requirement would remain even after successful completion of the SDTP.

SDTP Waiver of Ineligibility

The prosecuting attorney, in the prosecuting attorney's sole discretion, may advise the court that the Commonwealth has elected to waive the eligibility requirements of this chapter if the victim has been given notice of the prosecuting attorney's intent to waive the eligibility requirements and an opportunity to be heard on the issue.

The court, after considering victim input, may refuse to accept the prosecuting attorney's waiver of the eligibility requirements.

Placement in the SDTP: If the DOC, in its discretion, believes an eligible person would benefit from the SDTP and placement in the program is appropriate, the DOC shall make the placement and notify the court, the eligible person, the commission and the attorney for the Commonwealth of the placement.

Duration and Components

The duration of the SDTP is 24 months, but if the participant is unable to complete the program within 24 months and is otherwise compliant with the program, subject to the discretion of the DOC, the program duration may be extended up to 30 months total in order for the participant to successfully complete the program. The entire program length cannot exceed the maximum sentence imposed. The program shall include the following:

Level 1 - A period in a State Correctional Institution of not less than seven months . This period shall include:

The time during which the eligible person is being evaluated by the DOC Not less than four months shall be in an institutional therapeutic community.

Level 2 - A period of treatment in a community-based therapeutic community of at least two months .

Level 3 - A period of at least six-months of treatment through an outpatient addiction treatment facility. During the outpatient addiction treatment period of the program, the participant may be housed in a community corrections center/approved transitional residence or an approved home plan. The participant must comply with any conditions established by the DOC regardless of where the participant resides during the outpatient addiction treatment portion of the program.

Level 4 - A period of supervised reintegration into the community for the balance of the program, during which the participant shall continue to be supervised by the DOC and comply with any conditions imposed by the DOC.

Upon certification by the DOC of the participant's successful completion of the program, the entire term of confinement that rendered the participant eligible to participate in the SDTP shall be deemed to have been served. Special Probation would still be applicable if included in the original sentence.

Expulsion from Program

A participant may be expelled from the SDTP at any time in accordance with guidelines established by the DOC, including failure to comply with administrative or disciplinary procedures or requirements set forth by the DOC. An expelled participant shall be housed in a State Correctional Institution to serve the remainder of the participant's original sentence. The expelled participant shall be eligible for parole at the minimum sentence but may not be eligible for SSP under section 6137.1 (relating to short sentence parole).



