The inspection of each facility is conducted under the authority of Pennsylvanian Code Title 37, Chapter 95 at a minimum of every 12 months and a maximum of every 24 months. These inspections determine compliance with controlling Commonwealth statutes and regulations.

The Office of County Inspections and Services provides technical services to any requesting county facility regarding the interpretation of 37 Pa Code, Chapter 95, liaisons DOC resources, coordinates requests for training needs and provides recommendations for professionally recognized practices.

County Prison Contact Information

The DOC is not responsible for the operation of county prisons. For information about the county prisons, view this list of county prisons and their administrators.

Please note that this Microsoft Excel spreadsheet document contains multiple tabs that include a main directory, governing authority, records contacts, EOR and GIR contacts, PREA contacts and training contacts. Viewers must choose the appropriate tab to see the specific area's information.



If you need to travel from a county prison to SCI, use our County to SCI Distance Chart.