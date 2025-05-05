Frequently Asked Questions

There are two fees currently totaling $60 on dockets from the counties which, by law, must be paid before any other fine, court cost, fee or restitution is paid on that docket. These mandatory fees are also on every speeding ticket or summary appeal. They are combined with other required fees.



Those fees are the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund (CVCF) and the Victim Witness Service Act. These help fund victim/witness programs, shelters and reimburse out-of-pocket expenses for crime victims who may not be receiving restitution yet or at all in their case. The PA Parole Board requires these fines to be paid before an inmate is released from an SCI on parole.

If any dockets are set up for collection regarding the other costs, fees, fines and/or restitution, 20% of the monies sent to your loved one will be deducted automatically and put towards that debt.

This money collected by the DOC is sent back to the sentencing county to have the payment recorded into the docket and is then put towards the appropriate parties — including the crime victims owed restitution.



Depending on when your loved one arrived in the DOC determines how much money he or she makes working inside the prison and how much money sent to him is deducted from the inmate’s for these fines and the rest of the case. One of two different options may happen:

The Unified Judicial System of PA Web Portal provides details for the fines/costs/restitution for each case.