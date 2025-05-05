SCI Somerset has a PCI laundry shop that employs 99 inmates.

Community Work Program (CWP)

The SCI Somerset CWP crew serves the community by mowing, painting, and performing general clean up. It also is used to set up for local community functions and pick up trash.

Reentry Service Office

In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic education

Adult Basic Education (ABE)

Special Education Services

Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD)

GED

Inside Out College Course

Vocational programs

CORE

HVAC

Carpentry

Electrical

Plumbing

Masonry

OSHA

Flagger

Your Role in the Green Environment

Inmate programs