Contact
Facility Address
1590 Walters Mill Road
Somerset, PA 15510-0001
814-443-8100
Inmate Mail Address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility information
- Current inmate population
- Acres inside perimeter: 63
- Acres outside perimeter: 300
- Housing units: 10
- Average number of employees: 652
More about SCI Somerset
PA Correctional Industries (PCI)
SCI Somerset has a PCI laundry shop that employs 99 inmates.
Community Work Program (CWP)
The SCI Somerset CWP crew serves the community by mowing, painting, and performing general clean up. It also is used to set up for local community functions and pick up trash.
Reentry Service Office
In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic education
- Adult Basic Education (ABE)
- Special Education Services
- Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD)
- GED
- Inside Out College Course
Vocational programs
- CORE
- HVAC
- Carpentry
- Electrical
- Plumbing
- Masonry
- OSHA
- Flagger
- Your Role in the Green Environment
Inmate programs
- Pathway to Success
- Money Smart
- Read to Your Child
- Victim Awareness
- ULG – Literacy Group
- Sexual Offender
- Inside Out Dads
- Thinking for a Change
- Violence Prevention
- Back on Track inside
- Parenting
- Long Term Offenders
- Certified Peer Specialists
- Canine Partners for Life
- Superintendent: Ken Hollibaugh
- Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Alfred "Sam" Taylor
- Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Dan Caro
- Business Manager: Gina Hinebaugh
- Superintendent's Assistant: Christie Schenck
Groundbreaking for SCI Somerset began in September 1991. It waspart of an initiative to increase cell space and ease overcrowding in the PA correctional system. Gov. Robert P. Casey officially dedicated SCI Somerset on April 13, 1993. Initial construction appropriation was $82.2 million. An additional $10 million was allocated for the construction of two housing units in 1997.
The institution is located in Somerset County. The facility was part of an overall plan to add some 10,000 cells to the correctional system statewide. The institution is situated on approximately 300 acres of land, with 63 acres situated inside a double 14-foot fence. Inside the fence are six L-3 housing units with a capacity of 128 cells each, two housing units of custody L-4 design with 128 cells each, one L-2 housing unit, one L-5 unit, 12 infirmary beds, 2 isolation cells, four psychiatric observation cells, an education/activities complex, a maintenance/ industries complex, a dietary complex, and laundry facilities.