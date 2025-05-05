The State Correctional Institution at Dallas was designed by Clarence Littchfield as a model of the 1960’s. Its concept was based on the educational/school model to stress those aspects that encourage and aid in rehabilitation. The facility was opened in January 1960 as a facility to house and care for the male, mentally retarded as defined within the Defective Delinquent Act of 1967. The Defective Delinquent Act was challenged in the courts and repealed on July 20, 1968, by the Supreme Court. That same year, SCI Dallas became a facility for sentenced adult felons serving a prison term of two years or more.

Facility Mission Statement:

The State Correctional Institute at Dallas is committed to the safe, secure and humane incarceration of the people entrusted to our care. Our mission is to professionally employ proven penological, psychological and educational methodologies to obtain positive improvements in our offender population such that they might be successfully re-introduced into our society.

SCI Dallas is committed to providing individuals with a positive experience while they visit inmates at this prison. By following the DOC's Rules and Regulations, all visits should be successful. And we want to hear about your experience. Send your comments to: visitorfeedback@pa.gov

Facility Information

Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 26

Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 1,307

Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 51

Number of Housing Units: 17

Housing units consist of both cells and one (1) dormitory-style housing unit.

Special Features: Special Needs Unit (SNU), Therapeutic Communities (MTC, LTC), RU, Veterans Services Unit (VSU), 1 dormitory-style housing unit (O-Block), Senior Life Enhancement Programs and Restricted Housing Units (RHU).

Average Number of Full-Time Employees: 685

Inmate Information

Inmate Population: Current Inmate Population

PA Correctional Industries: SCI Dallas has two Correctional Industries: Mattress Factory and Garment Factory, which employs 85 inmates and 6 staff members. Dallas is responsible for the production of mattresses for all of Pennsylvania DOC, state hospitals and state parks. The PCI Mattress Plant manufactures foam, innerspring & polyester mattress as well as pillows, curtains and privacy panels. The PCI Garment Plant manufactures t-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts and robes for the DOC and state hospitals.

Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Community Work Program: The SCI Dallas CWP consists of 3-8 inmates depending on availability and the project. The projects and tasks that are commonly requested to be done are litter pickup along local and state roads as long as criteria is met for safety. This crew also does painting, cleaning, stripping and waxing of floors, set up and tear down in preparation of local fire company and church bazaar’s and landscaping.

Academic Education

Adult Basic Education

GED

Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma

Vocational Programs

Business Occupations

Cosmetology

Custodial Maintenance

Flagger Certification

Horticulture

Money Smart

OSHA

Pathway to Success

Welding

Inmate Programs