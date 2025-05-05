The Department of Corrections (DOC), through its Office of Chief Counsel, has developed the Inmate Strike Index. This index assists attorneys, courts, and the public in tracking civil litigation related to prison conditions that qualify as “strikes” under the Federal and State Prison Litigation Reform Acts.



Please note that copies of orders on the DOC website are public records. Copies may also be obtained directly from the official court of record. The Office of Chief Counsel attempts to verify the accuracy of the information. Users of this information should use caution with any citations made and are responsible for verifying the accuracy for a court proceeding.



For specific questions or comments concerning the content of this index, please contact the DOC’s Office of Chief Counsel at 717.728.7763.