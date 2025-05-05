SCI Houtzdale operates a PCI Commissary Distribution Operation. It processes and distributes inmate commissary orders for eight state correctional institutions. The operation has the ability to employ a total of 90 inmates full-time.

Community Work Program (CWP)

The SCI Houtzdale CWP crew completes community service projects for non-profit organizations including litter clean-up, small maintenance, and painting.

Reentry Service Office

In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic education

GED

Adult Basic Education

Vocational programs

Building Trades

Barber

Business Education

Computer Aided Drafting

Custodial Maintenance

Electricity

Electronics

Warehouse Operations

Inmate programs