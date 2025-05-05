Skip to agency navigation
    Contact

    Facility Address

    209 Institution Drive
    Houtzdale, PA  16698-1000
    814-378-1000

    Facility Mail Address

    P.O. Box 1000 
    209 Institution Drive 
    Houtzdale, PA 16698-1000

    Inmate Mail Address

    Smart Communications/PADOC 
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number 
    Institution 
    PO Box 33028 
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Facility information

    • Current inmate population
    • Acres inside perimeter: 65
    • Acres outside perimeter: 212
    • Operational structures: 35
    • Housing units: 11
    • Average number of employees: 611

     

    More about SCI Houtzdale

    PA Correctional Industries (PCI)

    SCI Houtzdale  operates a PCI Commissary Distribution Operation. It processes and distributes inmate commissary orders for eight state correctional institutions. The operation has the ability to employ a total of 90 inmates full-time.

    Community Work Program (CWP)

    The SCI Houtzdale CWP crew completes community service projects for non-profit organizations including litter clean-up, small maintenance, and painting.

    Reentry Service Office

    In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Academic education

    • GED
    • Adult Basic Education

    Vocational programs

    • Building Trades
    • Barber
    • Business Education
    • Computer Aided Drafting
    • Custodial Maintenance
    • Electricity
    • Electronics
    • Warehouse Operations

    Inmate programs

    • Money Smart
    • Pathways to Success
    • PEP Pell Grant
    • Courage to Change Therapeutic Community
    • Recovery Road Co-Occurring Therapeutic Community
    • State Drug Treatment Program Therapeutic Community Level 1
    • Technical Parole Violator SUD Program
    • Recovery Unit
    • Seeking Safety
    • Parole Violator Group
    • Special Needs Unit Addictions Issues
    • Self Help Groups
    • Special Needs Unit
    • Residential Treatment Unit
    • Relying Upon Furry Friends Program
    • Veterans Services Unit
    • Batterer’s Intervention
    • Long Term Offender
    • Outpatient SUD
    • Sex Offender
    • Thinking For A Change
    • Violence Prevention

    • Superintendent: David Close
    • Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Christian Garman
    • Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: James James
    • Business Manager: Melissa Straw
    • Superintendent's Assistant: Dana Entrekin

    Groundbreaking of SCI Houtzdale occurred on March 20, 1994. It was part of an initiative to increase cell space and ease overcrowding in state prisons. Construction was completed in December 1995, and the official dedication of SCI Houtzdale was held Jan. 5, 1996.  

    Construction of two additional housing units began Aug. 8, 1997. It was completed in October 1998. Construction of a 150-bed modular housing unit began in August 2010. This housing unit consists of two dormitory style housing units with a dayroom in the center. The unit was opened in August 2011.