Please note: Cell phones are strictly prohibited in all state correctional institutions.



My Ride When You Need It [A6426525]

Address: 23 West Market Street, Myerstown, PA 17067

Phone: 866-632-0793

Email: MyRideWhenYouNeedIt365@gmail.com

SCI Destinations: Chester, Coal Township, Camp Hill, Greene and Huntingdon

Pick-Up Locations: 5 Street Station, Philaelphia; 30th Street Stations, Philadelphia; 69th Street Station, Upper Darby

Duals Round Trip Transportation [A6417539]

Address: 1106 South Peach Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Phone: 215-668-7527

Email: dualsroundtriptransportation@yahoo.com

SCI Destinations: All

Pick-Up Locations: Door to Door

Knox Transportation [A6417033]

Address: P.O. Box 1134, Landsdown, PA 19050

Phone: 267-816-7033

Email: ridesbyknox@gmail.com

SCI Destinations: Dallas, Phoenix

Pick-Up Locations: Bridge and Pratt; Broad and Olney; 4th and Market; Door to Door

Riding on Family Love, LLC [A6420940]

Address: P.O. Box 617, Havertown, PA 19083

Phone: 267-881-6636

Email: ridingonfamilylove@gmail.com

SCI Destinations: Chester, Phoenix, Frackville, Mahanoy, Camp Hill, Dallas, Rockview, Smithfield, Benner Township, Huntingdon, Somerset, Forest, Fayette

Pick-Up Locations: 30th and Market; 69th and Market; Broad and Jefferson

R & S Restaurant Inc. [A6420630]

Address: 1526 Foliage Street, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221

Phone: 412-812-3504

Email: royalemporiuem2003@yahoo.com

SCI Destinations: Albion, Cambridge Springs, Fayette, Greene, Huntingdon, Houtzdale, Laurel Highlands, Mercer, Pine Grove, Somerset, Smithfield

Pick-Up Locations: Door to Door

Birds Eye Transportation [A6427597]

Address: 755 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Phone: 215-821-8259

Email: therealbirdseyetransportation@gmail.com

SCI Destinations: Chester, Phoenix, Frackville, Mahanoy, Camp Hill, Dallas, Coal Township, Muncy, Waymart

Pick-Up Locations: 69th Street Station & 30th Street Station