Please note: Cell phones are strictly prohibited in all state correctional institutions.
My Ride When You Need It [A6426525]
Address: 23 West Market Street, Myerstown, PA 17067
Phone: 866-632-0793
Email: MyRideWhenYouNeedIt365@gmail.com
SCI Destinations: Chester, Coal Township, Camp Hill, Greene and Huntingdon
Pick-Up Locations: 5 Street Station, Philaelphia; 30th Street Stations, Philadelphia; 69th Street Station, Upper Darby
Duals Round Trip Transportation [A6417539]
Address: 1106 South Peach Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Phone: 215-668-7527
Email: dualsroundtriptransportation@yahoo.com
SCI Destinations: All
Pick-Up Locations: Door to Door
Knox Transportation [A6417033]
Address: P.O. Box 1134, Landsdown, PA 19050
Phone: 267-816-7033
Email: ridesbyknox@gmail.com
SCI Destinations: Dallas, Phoenix
Pick-Up Locations: Bridge and Pratt; Broad and Olney; 4th and Market; Door to Door
Riding on Family Love, LLC [A6420940]
Address: P.O. Box 617, Havertown, PA 19083
Phone: 267-881-6636
Email: ridingonfamilylove@gmail.com
SCI Destinations: Chester, Phoenix, Frackville, Mahanoy, Camp Hill, Dallas, Rockview, Smithfield, Benner Township, Huntingdon, Somerset, Forest, Fayette
Pick-Up Locations: 30th and Market; 69th and Market; Broad and Jefferson
R & S Restaurant Inc. [A6420630]
Address: 1526 Foliage Street, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Phone: 412-812-3504
Email: royalemporiuem2003@yahoo.com
SCI Destinations: Albion, Cambridge Springs, Fayette, Greene, Huntingdon, Houtzdale, Laurel Highlands, Mercer, Pine Grove, Somerset, Smithfield
Pick-Up Locations: Door to Door
Birds Eye Transportation [A6427597]
Address: 755 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Phone: 215-821-8259
Email: therealbirdseyetransportation@gmail.com
SCI Destinations: Chester, Phoenix, Frackville, Mahanoy, Camp Hill, Dallas, Coal Township, Muncy, Waymart
Pick-Up Locations: 69th Street Station & 30th Street Station