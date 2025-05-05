Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Transportation Services for Family and Friends

    Find transportation services for family members and friends to visit their loved ones while incarcerated in Pennsylvania correctional institutions. Questions about the transportation services should be directed to the organization or company who provides the service.

    Please note: Cell phones are strictly prohibited in all state correctional institutions.

    My Ride When You Need It [A6426525]
    Address: 23 West Market Street, Myerstown, PA 17067
    Phone: 866-632-0793
    EmailMyRideWhenYouNeedIt365@gmail.com
    SCI Destinations: Chester, Coal Township, Camp Hill, Greene and Huntingdon
    Pick-Up Locations: 5 Street Station, Philaelphia; 30th Street Stations, Philadelphia; 69th Street Station, Upper Darby

    Duals Round Trip Transportation [A6417539]
    Address: 1106 South Peach Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
    Phone: 215-668-7527
    Emaildualsroundtriptransportation@yahoo.com
    SCI Destinations: All
    Pick-Up Locations: Door to Door

    Knox Transportation [A6417033]
    Address: P.O. Box 1134, Landsdown, PA 19050
    Phone: 267-816-7033
    Emailridesbyknox@gmail.com
    SCI Destinations: Dallas, Phoenix
    Pick-Up Locations: Bridge and Pratt; Broad and Olney; 4th and Market; Door to Door

    Riding on Family Love, LLC [A6420940]
    Address: P.O. Box 617, Havertown, PA 19083
    Phone: 267-881-6636
    Emailridingonfamilylove@gmail.com
    SCI Destinations: Chester, Phoenix, Frackville, Mahanoy, Camp Hill, Dallas, Rockview, Smithfield, Benner Township, Huntingdon, Somerset, Forest, Fayette
    Pick-Up Locations: 30th and Market; 69th and Market; Broad and Jefferson

    R & S Restaurant Inc. [A6420630]
    Address: 1526 Foliage Street, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
    Phone: 412-812-3504
    Emailroyalemporiuem2003@yahoo.com
    SCI Destinations: Albion, Cambridge Springs, Fayette, Greene, Huntingdon, Houtzdale, Laurel Highlands, Mercer, Pine Grove, Somerset, Smithfield
    Pick-Up Locations: Door to Door

    Birds Eye Transportation [A6427597]
    Address: 755 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
    Phone: 215-821-8259
    Email: therealbirdseyetransportation@gmail.com
    SCI Destinations: Chester, Phoenix, Frackville, Mahanoy, Camp Hill, Dallas, Coal Township, Muncy, Waymart
    Pick-Up Locations: 69th Street Station & 30th Street Station