Motto: Creating Success, Inside and Out

Mission Statement: The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections provides those committed to our care with programming, education, and mental health services to reduce recidivism, while respecting victim rights and collaborating with stakeholders to ensure every reentrant has the opportunity to successfully reintegrate back into the community.

DOC oversees the operation of:

County prisons in Pennsylvania are not under the jurisdiction of the DOC. Parole decisions for incarcerated individuals are under the authority of the Pennsylvania Parole Board.

The entire state prison system is accredited by the American Correctional Association.