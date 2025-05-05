The Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision (ICAOS) is an agreement among the 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that governs how and when states can transfer probation and parole supervision authority across state lines.

The ICAOS rules outline criteria necessary to facilitate an interstate transfer. Offenders must have a good reason to have their probation or parole supervision transferred to another jurisdiction. Applicants must be able to demonstrate that the proposed plan in the receiving state is where they are more likely to succeed under supervision through the development of stability factors such as reuniting families and establishing meaningful employment. Both state-sentenced offenders and county probationers are eligible for transfer with certain limitations.

Because this compact has U.S. Congressional consent, it has the force and effect of federal law. The rules established by the Interstate Commission are binding upon the compacting jurisdictions. As such, any of the states' laws, regulations, policies or procedures that conflict with this compact are superseded to the extent of the conflict.