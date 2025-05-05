Media and Press

Press and Communications Office media contact information for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is listed below.
- Maria Bivens, Press Secretary | mabivens@pa.gov
- Kurt Bopp, Digital Director | kbopp@pa.gov
- Priyanka Jindel, Deputy Digital Director | pjindel@pa.gov
- Ryan Tarkowski, Communications Director | rtarkowski@pa.gov
Additionally, each state correctional institution has a dedicated public information officer (PIO). Reporters who have questions regarding a specific facility may contact the appropriate facility PIO directly. Media questions regarding the Pennsylvania Parole Board should be sent to Special Assistant to the Chairman Janaki Theivakumaran at jtheivakum@pa.gov.
Note to Family and Friends of Inmates: This is not the office to contact if you have an inmate issue or question. Please contact the appropriate state prison or regional deputy secretary's office.