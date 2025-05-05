Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Media and Press

    The Press and Communications Office is responsible for responding to news media requests for information about department policies, procedures, programs, employees and the inmate and reentrant populations.

    Reporters with microphones and cameras during an interview

    Press and Communications Office media contact information for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is listed below. 

    Additionally, each state correctional institution has a dedicated public information officer (PIO). Reporters who have questions regarding a specific facility may contact the appropriate facility PIO directly. Media questions regarding the Pennsylvania Parole Board should be sent to Special Assistant to the Chairman Janaki Theivakumaran at jtheivakum@pa.gov.

    Note to Family and Friends of Inmates: This is not the office to contact if you have an inmate issue or question. Please contact the appropriate state prison or regional deputy secretary's office.