Media and Press

Press and Communications Office media contact information for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is listed below.



Maria Bivens , Press Secretary | mabivens@pa.gov

, Press Secretary | mabivens@pa.gov Kurt Bopp , Digital Director | kbopp@pa.gov

, Digital Director | kbopp@pa.gov Priyanka Jindel , Deputy Digital Director | pjindel@pa.gov

, Deputy Digital Director | pjindel@pa.gov Ryan Tarkowski, Communications Director | rtarkowski@pa.gov

Additionally, each state correctional institution has a dedicated public information officer (PIO). Reporters who have questions regarding a specific facility may contact the appropriate facility PIO directly. Media questions regarding the Pennsylvania Parole Board should be sent to Special Assistant to the Chairman Janaki Theivakumaran at jtheivakum@pa.gov.

Note to Family and Friends of Inmates: This is not the office to contact if you have an inmate issue or question. Please contact the appropriate state prison or regional deputy secretary's office.